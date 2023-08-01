StenTech Showcases Award-Winning Advanced Nano Coating and Cutting-Edge Stencil Solutions at SMTA Michigan and SMTA Ohio Expos

StenTech® Inc., the leading multinational SMT Printing Solutions company, is excited to announce its participation in the SMTA Michigan and SMTA Ohio Expos. The company will exhibit its highly acclaimed Advanced Nano Coating and showcase its complete product line of various stencils and tooling. The expos are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Laurel Manor in Livonia, MI, and Thursday, Aug. 17th, 2023 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Cleveland-Rockside in Independence, Ohio.

Image Credit: StenTech® Inc

As electronic packaging continues to miniaturize, the challenge of achieving precise solder paste deposition and meeting evolving IPC requirements remains ever-present. StenTech’s award-winning Advanced Nano Coating provides a groundbreaking solution to this challenge. Applied to the bottom side and inside the apertures of the stencil, this highly unique 1-3 micron hardened nano coating offers anti-adhesion properties, repelling solder flux and ensuring increased transfer of paste.

With Advanced Nano, transfer efficiency can be boosted by up to 25 percent, significantly reducing bridging and paste-related defects. The “non-stick” characteristics of the coating also lead to reduced underside cleaning, resulting in improved yields and reduced expenses on rework and touchup. Stencils coated with Advanced Nano are ready for use in just 30 minutes after coating, enhancing production efficiency and minimizing downtime.

With a history of pioneering stencil technology and introducing Fiber Diode lasers into North America, StenTech has established itself as an industry leader. The company's team of over 30 experienced CAD designers provides unparalleled support in stencil modifications, material recommendations, and thickness specifications, ensuring optimized stencil solutions for every application.

Visitors to the StenTech booth at the expos will have the opportunity to explore the full range of stencil technology offerings, custom-tailored to meet specific manufacturing needs in the SMT industry.

Source: https://www.stentech.com/