NEW Cut-to-Length Capabilities at Ulbrich of Illinois

Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. is proud to announce that we've upgraded our processing capabilities by installing a new Cut-to-Length line in our Ulbrich of Illinois facility. This state-of-the-art equipment will allow our Midwest metal service center to cut wider widths and lighter gauges than ever before.

Ulbrich of Illinois can now uncoil, shear, and auto-stack sheet with widths up to 30" and gauges as light as .004. Alloy products available to be processed include stainless steel, aluminum, electrical steel, and more.

Expanding our in-house processing capabilities allows us to save our valued customers time and money. Your specialized projects demand specialized tools able to solve your most pressing challenges.

Contact us at 1-800-243-1676, visit our website www.ulbrich.com, or stop by our Fabtech Booth D41129 to learn how Ulbrich's many value-added services can help you improve your manufacturing output.