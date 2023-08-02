Posted in | News | New Product

NEW Cut-to-Length Capabilities at Ulbrich of Illinois

Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc. is proud to announce that we've upgraded our processing capabilities by installing a new Cut-to-Length line in our Ulbrich of Illinois facility. This state-of-the-art equipment will allow our Midwest metal service center to cut wider widths and lighter gauges than ever before.

Related Stories

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.

Ulbrich of Illinois can now uncoil, shear, and auto-stack sheet with widths up to 30" and gauges as light as .004. Alloy products available to be processed include stainless steel, aluminum, electrical steel, and more.

Expanding our in-house processing capabilities allows us to save our valued customers time and money. Your specialized projects demand specialized tools able to solve your most pressing challenges.

Contact us at 1-800-243-1676, visit our website www.ulbrich.com, or stop by our Fabtech Booth D41129 to learn how Ulbrich’s many value-added services can help you improve your manufacturing output.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.. (2023, August 02). NEW Cut-to-Length Capabilities at Ulbrich of Illinois. AZoM. Retrieved on August 02, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61703.

  • MLA

    Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.. "NEW Cut-to-Length Capabilities at Ulbrich of Illinois". AZoM. 02 August 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61703>.

  • Chicago

    Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.. "NEW Cut-to-Length Capabilities at Ulbrich of Illinois". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61703. (accessed August 02, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.. 2023. NEW Cut-to-Length Capabilities at Ulbrich of Illinois. AZoM, viewed 02 August 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61703.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »