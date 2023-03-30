Ulbrich Launches All-in-One Metals Calculator and Conversion App for Manufacturers

North Haven, CT – Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, the global leader in precision metal products, has launched its second mobile app — a metals calculator and conversion app with essential tools for engineers, purchasers, and other manufacturing personnel. The app is called the Ulbrich Metals Calculator and is now available to download for both IOS and Android devices in their respective app stores.

Designed to help manufacturers work more efficiently, the easy-to-use app contains length & weight calculators for over 200 alloys and 17 different converters of more than 100 common units for wire gauge, temperature, pressure, thermal expansion, and more. The app even contains cooking units and 173 monetary currencies for non-manufacturing conversions.

The powerful app puts all the necessary tools in the palm of users' hands, making slide rules, charts, and manual calculations things of the past.

“With individual needs, specifications, and material properties available in a variety of units that sometimes misalign, being able to calculate and convert units, lengths, and weights is important for engineers and purchasers involved in the material specification process," said Craig Keller, Ulbrich's Director of Marketing. "It is our goal, as development partners with our customers, to make performing these calculations and conversions simple, easy, and convenient. We believe that the Ulbrich Metals Calculator achieves that by bringing the slide rule chart into the modern era, with all of the usability, speed, and convenience that modern technology affords.”

The following calculators and unit converters are all available for free within this single app:

Metal Calculators (For flat material forms only):

Length to Weight

Weight to Length

Unit Converters:

Wire Gauge

Mass and Weight

Length and Distance

Density

Pressure

Temperature

Heat Capacity

Specific Heat

Thermal Conductivity

Thermal Expansion

Resistance

Resistivity

Volume and Capacity

Time

Currency (Updated at close of Market from the previous day.)

Speed

Cooking

The Ulbrich Metals Calculator will be continually updated to meet the evolving needs of manufacturers.

To download, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ulbrich-metals-calculator/id1670372993 on Apple Devices and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ulbrichsteel.calculator&hl=en_US&gl=US on Android Devices.