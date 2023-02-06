Ulbrich Expands Braid Wire Accelerator with New Materials, Capabilities, and Delivery Regions

Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products (USWP) is proud to announce a significant expansion to its Braid Wire Accelerator® Program, an e-commerce solution that rapidly delivers round & flat wire materials for critical manufacturing needs. With just a few clicks, customers can see alloys in stock, select the best material for their equipment and applications, and add these products to their cart.

Image Credit: Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.​​​​​​​

After a successful launch in North America, this innovative procurement tool is now available in Europe.

"I’m thrilled that the Braid Wire Accelerator® has launched in Europe,” said Christian Prischmann, Ulbrich of Austria’s Director of Business Development. “It will be easier than ever for our customers to source high-quality wire and beat their competitors to market.”

Additionally, USWP has expanded its capabilities with two new wire solutions — flat tungsten wire and higher-aspect-ratio flat wire. Both the new alloy and capability will be available within the Braid Wire Accelerator®.

Flat tungsten wire is resistant to heat and corrosion while offering unmatched mechanical strength-to-thickness ratios. Its density and high atomic number make it a highly radiopaque material, well suited for medical applications where it is necessary to block x-rays or other forms of radiation.

Higher aspect ratio flat wires unlock design limitations by allowing manufacturers to achieve improved strength, flexibility, and geometric profile combinations. There will no longer be a need to limit flat wire width/thickness ratios to 10:1.

“These are unique and innovative wire solutions,” said Ed Treglia, VP/General Manager of Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products. “Adding tungsten and higher aspect ratios for flats to our wire capabilities will create exciting new possibilities for braid-reinforced catheter and coil design.”

Beyond these new solutions, USWP offers a wide range of metal and alloy types, available with customized and precisely controlled mechanical properties. If customers require modifications to meet their spec, USWP offers a Rapid Prototype solution that utilizes semi-finished materials.

To learn more about Ulbrich’s Braid Wire Accelerator®, visit https://www.ulbrich.com/braid-wire-accelerator-program/