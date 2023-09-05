Posted in | News | Materials Research | Materials Analysis

Valmet to Deliver an Electrostatic Precipitator to Shandong Huatai Paper in China

Sep 5 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Valmet will deliver an electrostatic precipitator (ESP) for the recovery boiler in Shandong Huatai Paper’s 700,000 tonnes chemical pulp project in Shandong province, China. The delivery is scheduled for January 2025.

Valmet will deliver an electrostatic precipitator for the recovery boiler in Shandong Huatai Paper’s 700,000 tonnes chemical pulp project in China. Image Credit: Valmet

The order is included in Valmet’s orders received of the third quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

“Green is our mission, sustainability is our way. This is one more activity for Huatai to introduce Valmet's technology to implement the goal of low energy consumption, no pollution, and zero emissions. We look forward to Valmet's technology and services to further support our green manufacturing and circular economy,” says Houyue Ma, Vice General Manager of Recovery Boiler and Power Generation, Shandong Huatai Paper.

“We are very happy to continue our excellent cooperation with Huatai Group in this strategic investment. In addition to previous pulp, paper, and automation technology deliveries, we also have extensive services cooperation with the customer. The ESP project further develops our cooperation both in scope and depth. It is an important milestone for both companies and a good example of Valmet’s latest technology supporting customers to reach near-zero emissions through an environmentally friendly solution,” says Igor Panassol, Vice President, Pulp and Energy, China Area, Valmet.

Technical Information About the Delivery

Valmet’s delivery includes all mechanical parts of the ESP as well as electrification, instruments, and automation control equipment for the recovery boiler that has the capacity of 3,200 tonnes dry solids per day (TDS/D). The ESP will collect recovered alkali ash, and the guaranteed emission value is below 10 mg/Nm3.

Source: https://www.valmet.com/

