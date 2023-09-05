ModuleSci introduces the PV-100 Tabletop SEM

ModuleSci is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the PV‑100 Tabletop SEM.

The PV‑100 represents a significant leap forward in Tabletop imaging technology, providing researchers, educators, and professionals with access to high-resolution imaging at an affordable price.

Equipped with a reliable tungsten filament electron source, the PV-100 is ideal for laboratories where space is at a premium. But the small size doesn’t mean you need to compromise on features: the PV‑100 comes with a 5-axis stage, accelerating voltages from 1 to 30kV, and is available with SE, BSE, and EDS. The PV-100 features our PICOSMART software that doesn't require extensive training to operate, while a comprehensive suite of analysis tool ensures rapid and accurate sample characterization. With an effective magnification of 70,000x, the PV-100 is ideal for routine imaging applications in fields as diverse as materials science and nanotechnology to biology and geology.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, please contact your local ModuleSci representative, or visit the ModuleSci website at www.Modulesci.com