Posted in | News | New Product

ModuleSci introduces the PV-100 Tabletop SEM

ModuleSci is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the PV‑100 Tabletop SEM.

Image Credit: ModuleSciImage Credit: ModuleSci

The PV‑100 represents a significant leap forward in Tabletop imaging technology, providing researchers, educators, and professionals with access to high-resolution imaging at an affordable price.

Equipped with a reliable tungsten filament electron source, the PV-100 is ideal for laboratories where space is at a premium. But the small size doesn’t mean you need to compromise on features: the PV‑100 comes with a 5-axis stage, accelerating voltages from 1 to 30kV, and is available with SE, BSE, and EDS. The PV-100 features our PICOSMART software that doesn't require extensive training to operate, while a comprehensive suite of analysis tool ensures rapid and accurate sample characterization. With an effective magnification of 70,000x, the PV-100 is ideal for routine imaging applications in fields as diverse as materials science and nanotechnology to biology and geology.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, please contact your local ModuleSci representative, or visit the ModuleSci website at www.Modulesci.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    ModuleSci. (2023, September 05). ModuleSci introduces the PV-100 Tabletop SEM. AZoM. Retrieved on September 06, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61845.

  • MLA

    ModuleSci. "ModuleSci introduces the PV-100 Tabletop SEM". AZoM. 06 September 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61845>.

  • Chicago

    ModuleSci. "ModuleSci introduces the PV-100 Tabletop SEM". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61845. (accessed September 06, 2023).

  • Harvard

    ModuleSci. 2023. ModuleSci introduces the PV-100 Tabletop SEM. AZoM, viewed 06 September 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61845.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »