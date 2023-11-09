Posted in | News | New Product

Introducing the PicoEye-100 Compact SEM

ModuleSci is proud to announce the launch of their new compact SEM, the PE-100.

 

Image Credit: ModuleSci

The PE-100 is a compact SEM with full-size performance. Supplied with a robust tungsten filament source, the PE-100 has an effective magnification of over 100,000x with a resolution of 3.0 nm. With its generously sized sample chamber, the PE-100 is purpose-built for imaging larger samples, while the 5-axis motorized stage ensures swift and precise sample positioning. And the PE-100 comes with an impressive set of features typically reserved for more expensive microscopes, including both a Navigation Camera and a Chamber Camera for increased versatility. Available with SE, BSE, and EDS, the PE-100 is the latest in a line of imaging tools from a company committed to innovation and excellence.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, please contact your local ModuleSci representative, or visit the ModuleSci website at www.Modulesci.com

