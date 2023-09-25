Zeus Celebrates Grand Opening of New Arden Hills, Minnesota Facility

Zeus, a global leader in advanced polymer solutions, commemorated the grand opening of its Minnesota facility today in Arden Hills. The state-of-the-art catheter manufacturing facility is expected to create more than 100 jobs.

Establishing a presence in Minnesota will create opportunities for innovation and partnership with our current OEM and medical device customers. It will also open doors for new relationships,” Steve Peterson, Zeus president and CEO.

“As we continue expanding globally, we are honored to now be part of this medically advanced region.”

The 75,600-square-foot building will house CathX Medical, acquired by Zeus in 2021. The facility includes an advanced research and development lab and cleanroom equipped with the latest technologies to design, develop, and validate new medical catheter prototypes. It also brings additional capabilities in-house to Zeus, including laser cutting, ablation, and welding.

“This is an exciting time for Zeus as we expand how we collaborate with our industry partners and experts,” noted Suresh Sainath, general manager of CathX Medical, a Zeus Company. “As we embark on our new journey, we are eager to support and connect with our new community while we continue relentlessly pursuing perfection in our products and processes.”

As part of the celebration, Zeus also presented Children’s Minnesota with a $20,000 donation to support its efforts, ensuring every child receives exceptional care and access to innovative medical devices such as those produced by Zeus customers.