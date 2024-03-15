Posted in | News | Materials Science | Events

Zeus Names New Chief Executive Officer

Zeus, a leading supplier of custom polymer components to the world’s most innovative medical device and industrial companies, names Padraic “Paddy” O’Brien as new CEO. 

Image Credit: Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

Zeus, the world’s leading polymer extrusion and catheter design manufacturer, is excited to announce the appointment of Padraic “Paddy” O’Brien as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2024. O’Brien joins Zeus at a pivotal moment as the company enters a new chapter of growth under EQT ownership.

Related Stories

O’Brien is currently Worldwide President of BD Peripheral Intervention at Becton, Dickinson, and Company (NYSE: BDX), a medical technology company focused on advancing clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for healthcare providers.

Before that, he held various leadership positions within BD, where he developed an extensive and consistent track record of delivering durable, sustainable growth while creating a winning culture. From 2001-2016, he held a series of ascending management positions within Bard until BD acquired the company in December 2017.

O’Brien holds a Bachelor of Science in Combined Sciences (Biology and Chemistry) from Santa Clara University.

Ethan Waxman, Partner within EQT Private Equity’s Advisory Team, said: “We undertook an extensive search to find Zeus' next CEO, and Paddy's deep domain knowledge and experience make him perfectly suited to lead the company through this next phase of growth. We look forward to partnering with Paddy as we make significant investments in increased capacity, process improvement, and product innovation.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Paddy as the new CEO of Zeus,” said John Groetelaars, Executive Chairman at Zeus. “He has deep insights and a keen understanding of the interventional markets targeted by Zeus’ customers. His extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader to steer Zeus through this exciting chapter of growth and advancement.”

About Zeus

Zeus, headquartered in Orangeburg, South Carolina, is the world’s leading polymer extrusion and catheter design manufacturer. With over 55 years of experience in medical, aerospace, energy, automotive, fiber optics, and other leading industries, Zeus’ mission is to provide solutions, enable innovation, and enhance lives. The company employs over 2,400 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, California; Arden Hills, Minnesota; and Letterkenny, Ireland. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.. (2024, March 15). Zeus Names New Chief Executive Officer. AZoM. Retrieved on March 15, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62707.

  • MLA

    Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.. "Zeus Names New Chief Executive Officer". AZoM. 15 March 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62707>.

  • Chicago

    Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.. "Zeus Names New Chief Executive Officer". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62707. (accessed March 15, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.. 2024. Zeus Names New Chief Executive Officer. AZoM, viewed 15 March 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62707.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback