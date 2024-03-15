Zeus Names New Chief Executive Officer

Zeus, a leading supplier of custom polymer components to the world’s most innovative medical device and industrial companies, names Padraic “Paddy” O’Brien as new CEO.

Image Credit: Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

Zeus, the world’s leading polymer extrusion and catheter design manufacturer, is excited to announce the appointment of Padraic “Paddy” O’Brien as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2024. O’Brien joins Zeus at a pivotal moment as the company enters a new chapter of growth under EQT ownership.

O’Brien is currently Worldwide President of BD Peripheral Intervention at Becton, Dickinson, and Company (NYSE: BDX), a medical technology company focused on advancing clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for healthcare providers.

Before that, he held various leadership positions within BD, where he developed an extensive and consistent track record of delivering durable, sustainable growth while creating a winning culture. From 2001-2016, he held a series of ascending management positions within Bard until BD acquired the company in December 2017.

O’Brien holds a Bachelor of Science in Combined Sciences (Biology and Chemistry) from Santa Clara University.

Ethan Waxman, Partner within EQT Private Equity’s Advisory Team, said: “We undertook an extensive search to find Zeus' next CEO, and Paddy's deep domain knowledge and experience make him perfectly suited to lead the company through this next phase of growth. We look forward to partnering with Paddy as we make significant investments in increased capacity, process improvement, and product innovation.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Paddy as the new CEO of Zeus,” said John Groetelaars, Executive Chairman at Zeus. “He has deep insights and a keen understanding of the interventional markets targeted by Zeus’ customers. His extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader to steer Zeus through this exciting chapter of growth and advancement.”

About Zeus

Zeus, headquartered in Orangeburg, South Carolina, is the world’s leading polymer extrusion and catheter design manufacturer. With over 55 years of experience in medical, aerospace, energy, automotive, fiber optics, and other leading industries, Zeus’ mission is to provide solutions, enable innovation, and enhance lives. The company employs over 2,400 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, California; Arden Hills, Minnesota; and Letterkenny, Ireland. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.