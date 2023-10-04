Alpha Technologies to Connect and Offer Expertise at the 2023 International Elastomer Conference

Alpha Technologies, a leader in polymer testing and analysis, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2023 International Elastomer Conference, October 17-19, in Cleveland, OH. The company is gearing up to present a series of engaging activities at this event, from training and demos to displays and networking.

Alpha Technologies will be hosting four training sessions in Training Room 1 on the Concourse Level of the event during the conference. These sessions –offered in both morning and afternoon time slots – help attendees develop a deeper understanding of the following topics:

The theory behind rheology

Predicting tire performance

How to optimize with Enterprise software (used with Premier Series instruments)

Better process engineering using Premier RPA

Alpha’s experts will facilitate the training, providing a valuable opportunity for rubber and polymer professionals to enhance their knowledge and skills. “We look forward to connecting with industry professionals and sharing our expertise at the IEC this year,” said Jayson Humble, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re committed to contributing to the growth and development of the rubber industry, and the conference serves as an ideal platform to educate our industry, showcase our latest offerings, and foster collaboration with industry peers.”

In addition to the training sessions, attendees are invited to visit booth 333, where Alpha Technologies will feature demonstrations and displays that highlight the company’s dedication to innovation and quality. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the team and learn more about the solutions offered by Alpha Technologies.

To foster a sense of community and collaboration, Alpha Technologies is also hosting a happy hour event on Tuesday, October 17 from 3-5 p.m. This informal gathering will provide a platform for attendees to network with industry peers, share insights, and unwind after a day at the expo. IEC 2023 is organized by The Rubber Division of the American Chemical Society to educate, connect, and grow the evolving elastomer community. Visitors are encouraged to meet the Alpha Technologies team at IEC in booth 333.

NOTE: In January this year, Alpha Technologies became part of Indicor, a diversified industrial solutions company specializing in mission-critical products for industrial manufacturers.

Source: https://www.alpha-technologies.com/