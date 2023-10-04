Posted in | News | Rubber and Elastomer | Events

Alpha Technologies to Connect and Offer Expertise at the 2023 International Elastomer Conference

Alpha Technologies, a leader in polymer testing and analysis, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2023 International Elastomer Conference, October 17-19, in Cleveland, OH. The company is gearing up to present a series of engaging activities at this event, from training and demos to displays and networking.

Alpha Technologies will be hosting four training sessions in Training Room 1 on the Concourse Level of the event during the conference. These sessions –offered in both morning and afternoon time slots – help attendees develop a deeper understanding of the following topics:

  • The theory behind rheology
  • Predicting tire performance
  • How to optimize with Enterprise software (used with Premier Series instruments)
  • Better process engineering using Premier RPA

Alpha’s experts will facilitate the training, providing a valuable opportunity for rubber and polymer professionals to enhance their knowledge and skills. “We look forward to connecting with industry professionals and sharing our expertise at the IEC this year,” said Jayson Humble, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re committed to contributing to the growth and development of the rubber industry, and the conference serves as an ideal platform to educate our industry, showcase our latest offerings, and foster collaboration with industry peers.”

In addition to the training sessions, attendees are invited to visit booth 333, where Alpha Technologies will feature demonstrations and displays that highlight the company’s dedication to innovation and quality. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the team and learn more about the solutions offered by Alpha Technologies. 

To foster a sense of community and collaboration, Alpha Technologies is also hosting a happy hour event on Tuesday, October 17 from 3-5 p.m. This informal gathering will provide a platform for attendees to network with industry peers, share insights, and unwind after a day at the expo. IEC 2023 is organized by The Rubber Division of the American Chemical Society to educate, connect, and grow the evolving elastomer community. Visitors are encouraged to meet the Alpha Technologies team at IEC in booth 333.

NOTE: In January this year, Alpha Technologies became part of Indicor, a diversified industrial solutions company specializing in mission-critical products for industrial manufacturers. 

Source: https://www.alpha-technologies.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Alpha Technologies. (2023, October 04). Alpha Technologies to Connect and Offer Expertise at the 2023 International Elastomer Conference. AZoM. Retrieved on October 04, 2023 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61954.

  • MLA

    Alpha Technologies. "Alpha Technologies to Connect and Offer Expertise at the 2023 International Elastomer Conference". AZoM. 04 October 2023. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61954>.

  • Chicago

    Alpha Technologies. "Alpha Technologies to Connect and Offer Expertise at the 2023 International Elastomer Conference". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61954. (accessed October 04, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Alpha Technologies. 2023. Alpha Technologies to Connect and Offer Expertise at the 2023 International Elastomer Conference. AZoM, viewed 04 October 2023, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=61954.

Comments

  1. Arab Basalt Fiber Company Arab Basalt Fiber Company India says:
    October 4, 2023 at 5:02 AM

    Thanks for the Information

    Reply

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of AZoM.com.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »