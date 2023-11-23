New Pan Dryer Adds to the Range of Testing Capabilities Offered by de Dietrich Process Systems

In the dynamic world of pharmaceutical production, innovation remains at the heart of product efficiency, safety and quality. It is with great pride that De Dietrich Process Systems presents its latest piece of equipment in its Tech Lab: the Pan Dryer. This vertical dryer, designed for development or pilot production applications, extends the Tech Lab's offering in terms of testing and scale-up of drying and filtration/drying processes. With its advanced performance, the Pan Dryer is an invaluable asset for all those involved in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and all manufacturers using solid-liquid separation equipment.

Image Credit: DeDietrich Process Systems

Vertical dryers like the Pan Dryer are vacuum agitation dryers particularly well suited to drying delicate, heatsensitive products, to obtain very low residual humidities. The products to be dried may be sensitive to mechanical stress or, on the contrary, require vigorous separation operations by the integrated lump breaker. The Guedu agitator (its name come from the former name of one of the Group's companies which, along with Rosenmund, specializes in the field of drying), is renowned for its excellence in mixing and thermal homogenization, ensuring that powders are evenly dried.

This new vertical dryer is a valuable asset for De Dietrich's Tech Lab in Semur-en-Auxois, France.

Since its inauguration a year ago, with financial support from France Relance, the Tech Lab has achieved resounding success. Continuing the Group's commitment to providing a complete solution for the production of pharmaceutical APIs, the Pan Dryer harmoniously adds to the range of testing capabilities offered by the Tech Lab’s other existing drying and filtration/drying equipment. It is based on the proven principle of the RoLab, a versatile Filter/Dryer available in several sizes for R&D and pilot production. The RoLab itself is the most frequently used equipment for scale-ups or process improvements, either in the Tech Lab or on a rental basis at the customer's site.

The vertical dryer is the perfect link between the RoLab Filter/Dryer and the other Tech Lab dryers, such as conical, biconical and spherical dryers. The range of equipment available at the Tech Lab is constantly evolving, and the spherical dryer should also soon benefit from significant improvements. This state-of-the art equipment, which is also financed with the help of France Relance, combined with the technical support of Tech Lab specialists, greatly facilitates piloting and scale-up of new processes.

Eric Naudin, Product Manager at De Dietrich Process Systems, comments: "We remain resolutely committed to excellence and innovation. The Pan Dryer exemplifies our determination to provide state-of-the-art equipment that promotes safer, more efficient and higher quality API production processes. We are proud to be installing the Pan Dryer in our Tech Lab, and we are impatient to discover the breakthroughs it will bring to the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. We are convinced that this exceptional equipment will not only enhance the capabilities of our Tech Lab but will also contribute significantly to the development of new molecules. "

One of the main advantages of the Pan Dryer is its increased efficiency. Its state-of-the-art technology enables precise control of temperature and drying conditions, guaranteeing consistent, reliable results. This efficiency not only saves time, but also improves overall production productivity. This new Pan Dryer is at the leading edge of technology, which facilitates scale-ups. It is suitable for a wide range of materials, with varying particle sizes and densities. Another advantage is that the Tech Lab and its equipment can be used under ATEX conditions, expanding the opportunities for testing and improving production processes in the areas of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and green chemistry. www.dedietrich.com