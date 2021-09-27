De Dietrich Presents New Drum Dock Station with DIT Solution

The De Dietrich Process Systems group extends its range of solutions for handling pharmaceutical and chemical powders with a new Drum Iris Technology (DIT) dock station which guarantees a high level of containment.

Image Credit: De Dietrich Process Systems

The loading, unloading, and transfer of powders are a major concern for companies in the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors.

Several objectives must be reached: limiting the exposure of operators to highly active or toxic powders while at the same time protecting these same powders from any pollution coming from the environment.

Thanks to the new drum dock station equipped with the DIT (Drum Iris Technology) solution, De Dietrich Process Systems offers an innovative solution consisting of an interface with two elastomer diaphragm

valves.

The docking principle is based on the successive opening and closing of the diaphragm valves which hold the drum and allow the operator to push it towards the flexible or rigid glove box.

This system allows the contents to be accessed while guaranteeing total leak-tightness. The station is also equipped with a stacker for lifting the drum and limiting the amount of manual effort.

The stacker improves workplace ergonomics, lowering the risk of operator injuries and optimizing the yield and production cycle times.

The modularity of the drum dock station makes it possible for drums to be docked from below or from the rear, which makes it suitable for a wide range of configurations.

The DIT solution can be used with a powder pump or installed directly on a reactor, filter dryer, or any other type of equipment.

The station is available in several variants: with a single-chamber (OEB 5) or double-chamber (OEB 6) glove box for a higher level of containment and available in stainless steel (304 / 316) or Hastelloy, with a flexible glove box (OEB 4) in low-density polyethylene or polyurethane.

All variants are compatible with the ATEX zones and can be equipped with integrated cleaning systems.

With the new De Dietrich Process Systems drum dock station, equipped with the DIT solution, handling and transferring powders is easier and safer than ever before.

