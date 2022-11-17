A New Strategic Organization for De Dietrich

De Dietrich Process Systems is setting up a new European organization to meet the growing needs of the pharmaceutical and plant-based chemistry markets.

Image Credit: De Dietrich Process Systems

Organization

With a history of technical expertise covering more than 300 years, and its engineering skills and international presence, De Dietrich Process Systems is a key player in the chemical and pharmaceutical world, providing its customers with turnkey and customized solutions.

Convinced of the strong growth potential of the plant-based chemistry and pharmaceutical markets, the group has decided to orient its strategy towards these two markets, which are among the essential pillars of a sustainable and eco-responsible economy, while keeping one foot in the chemical market.

This decision is also founded on Europe's desire for medicine manufacturing independence, on stricter environmental constraints, and increasingly environmentally conscious customers who are seeking to change their production processes and adopt methods that respect the environment and consumers.

In order to imprint and accentuate its presence on these markets, De Dietrich Process Systems has developed a PGS (Pharma & Green Solutions) network, by opening several offices in France, Germany, Spain and England, in order to accompany its customers very early in their projects.

Its teams are already working on numerous projects for complete pharmaceutical units ranging from 500K€ to 5M€, for the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and synthesis intermediates.

In plant-based chemistry this is also the case, with projects involving the extraction of principles from algae, plants and flowers for final applications in the cosmetics field and the booming CBD market.

The PGS teams draw their strength from their diversity of skills, with project managers, process engineers, automation experts, industrial designers and product managers who work together to provide customers with the most effective solutions.

These teams provide commercial, technical and executive support in Europe and manage turnkey projects. PGS engineering offices act as independent entities and are backed up by the historical know-how of the competence centres, to offer optimal support to customers.

Service Offering and Support

The services offered include process and engineering studies, project follow-up and execution for all projects in the fine chemicals, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, perfumes, aromas and food sectors.

To build on the existing skills in their PGS offices, the group has also acquired a stake in an engineering company in Lyon (AIGP), bought the Spanish company ZEAN and entered into a close partnership with the company Thar Process.

This has allowed De Dietrich Process Systems to expand its engineering know-how and at the same time integrate new technologies such as falling flow evaporation solutions, thin films, short path, supercritical CO 2 extraction which are essential for purifying and extracting ingredients and actives from biomass.



This new approach allows De Dietrich Process Systems to take advantage of new opportunities in the purification of monomers and oils, biodiesel and to strengthen its capability in the purification steps of intermediates, API, and solvent recovery.

Source: https://www.dedietrich.com/en