IKA's bioreactor wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2023

 IKA-Werke received this year's iF Design Award. The award goes to the new HABITAT research bioreactor in the Industry/Tools category. It scored points for ergonomic handling and intuitive operation.

HABITAT research convinced the 133-member jury of the world's oldest independent design institution, iF International Forum Design GmbH. It proved that it is possible to work easily and pleasantly even with highly complex devices. As the first laboratory bioreactor with a lid stand, it saves users a lot of handling, ensures ergonomic working and a tidy laboratory. Its unique "Chaotic Mixing" mode enables faster and more efficient mixing. The consistently intuitive operation shortens the familiarization period.

IKA shares the excitement of receiving the prestigious seal of approval with all the developers and designers involved. HABTAT research was one of almost 11,000 products submitted from 56 countries. The iF Design Award has been presented for outstanding design since 1954 and is one of the most important design prizes in the world.

