IKA in the small circle of world market leaders

Even in times of major global challenges, IKA-Werke remains the global market leader. The latest study by the University of St. Gallen confirms that the leader in laboratory, analytical and process technology is setting standards and significantly influencing the development of the industry.

IKA is proving to be resilient, innovative and a source of inspiration for others, even under difficult macroeconomic conditions. This is confirmed by a study by the University of St. Gallen, which includes the company in the World Market Leader Index. In 2024, IKA will therefore bear the exclusive WirtschaftsWoche quality seal "World Market Leader - Champion" for the fourth time in a row. The company thus belongs to a select group of only "450 secret world market leaders".

IKA is delighted with the award and will continue to focus on high-quality, user-friendly solutions and individual and global service in the future.

To be included in the World Market Leader Index, which is compiled annually by the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, in cooperation with the Akademie Deutscher Weltmarktführer (Academy of German World Market Leaders, ADWM), strict criteria must be met. The companies must be world market leaders in at least one relevant market segment and generate a significant proportion of their sales internationally and on different continents.

Image Credit: IKA