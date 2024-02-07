Composite Leader to Showcase Pultrusion & Pull-Winding Technologies at Jec World 2024

Pultrusion and pull-winding specialists, Exel Composites is set to exhibit at this year's JEC World trade show, taking place at Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Paris between March 5 and 7, 2024. Renowned for its composite solutions Exel has invited all industry professionals and enthusiasts to visit its booth, 6D97, to explore advancements in pultrusion and pull-winding technologies. Exel specializes in volume manufacturing of composite profiles and tubes for diverse industrial sectors including wind energy, buildings, transportation, defense and telecommunications among others.

Image Credit: Exel Composites

At the booth, Exel's team of composite experts will be available for in-depth discussions and insights into the applications of its continuous composite manufacturing processes across various industries. "We welcome everyone at JEC World to visit us at booth 6D97, engage with our experts, and explore our range of product samples," explained Paul Sohlberg, President and CEO at Exel Composites. "This event serves as an excellent platform to delve into the possibilities of continuous composite manufacturing technologies for your product needs."

Exel uses continuous manufacturing technologies called pultrusion and pull-winding, which are suited for high volume, consistent and high-quality production. These are used to manufacture lightweight, robust, and long-lasting composite profiles and tubes that are engineered for customers’ specific applications. Exel has decades of experience in developing solutions using different fiber and resins systems. Pultruded and pull-wound composite solutions can be manufactured from various fibers including carbon fiber, glass fiber, natural fibers and others. Some of the most typical resins used alongside carbon fiber and fiberglass reinforcements are polyester, vinyl ester, polyurethane and epoxy.

JEC World is the primary global trade show for composite materials. Beginning in 1965 as "Les Journées Européennes des Composites", European composite days, the now 58-year-old annual event has transcended its original European audience, hosting over 1,200 exhibitors across 106 countries from Asia, Europe, and North America.

All of this is contained in the 72,700 sqm of the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition center, showcasing everything composites from raw material production, manufacturing and testing equipment, design software, and composite integration.

To meet Exel’s forward-thinking team of pultrusion and pull-winding experts at JEC World, register for a free ticket to the show by visiting: https://exel.pub/3SmE5mX.

Source: https://exelcomposites.com/