Bakelite Recognized as ENERGY STAR® Partner

Bakelite is proud to announce that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized our company as a partner in its ENERGY STAR program.

As an ENERGY STAR partner, Bakelite is dedicated to championing environmental responsibility through the continual enhancement of energy efficiencies across our facilities and operations, aiding in preserving the environment for future generations. In partnership with the EPA, Bakelite commits to:

Measure and track the energy performance of our facilities, operations and commercial new construction projects using ENERGY STAR tools

Develop and implement a plan consistent with the ENERGY STAR Guidelines for Energy Management to achieve energy savings

Promote the importance of energy efficiency and the value of partnership with ENERGY STAR, to stakeholders, such as peer organizations, suppliers, staff, and our communities at large, and facilitate energy savings among these stakeholders where possible

Bakelite’s ENERGY STAR partnership is an important component of our sustainability commitment.

View Bakelite’s 2022 Sustainability Report for further details.



About Bakelite Synthetics

Based in in Atlanta, Georgia, Bakelite Synthetics is a leading global integrated producer of thermoset specialty resins, solutions and engineered thermoset molding compounds serving a variety of segments and end markets across geographies. Additional information about Bakelite Synthetics and its products is available at bakelite.com.