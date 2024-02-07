Posted in | News | Business | Energy

Bakelite Recognized as ENERGY STAR® Partner

Bakelite is proud to announce that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized our company as a partner in its ENERGY STAR program.

As an ENERGY STAR partner, Bakelite is dedicated to championing environmental responsibility through the continual enhancement of energy efficiencies across our facilities and operations, aiding in preserving the environment for future generations.  In partnership with the EPA, Bakelite commits to:  

  • Measure and track the energy performance of our facilities, operations and commercial new construction projects using ENERGY STAR tools

  • Develop and implement a plan consistent with the ENERGY STAR Guidelines for Energy Management to achieve energy savings   

  • Promote the importance of energy efficiency and the value of partnership with ENERGY STAR, to stakeholders, such as peer organizations, suppliers, staff, and our communities at large, and facilitate energy savings among these stakeholders where possible  

Bakelite’s ENERGY STAR partnership is an important component of our sustainability commitment.

View Bakelite’s 2022 Sustainability Report for further details.   
 

About Bakelite Synthetics  

Based in in Atlanta, Georgia, Bakelite Synthetics is a leading global integrated producer of thermoset specialty resins, solutions and engineered thermoset molding compounds serving a variety of segments and end markets across geographies. Additional information about Bakelite Synthetics and its products is available at bakelite.com. 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bakelite Synthetics. (2024, February 07). Bakelite Recognized as ENERGY STAR® Partner. AZoM. Retrieved on February 08, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62520.

  • MLA

    Bakelite Synthetics. "Bakelite Recognized as ENERGY STAR® Partner". AZoM. 08 February 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62520>.

  • Chicago

    Bakelite Synthetics. "Bakelite Recognized as ENERGY STAR® Partner". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62520. (accessed February 08, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bakelite Synthetics. 2024. Bakelite Recognized as ENERGY STAR® Partner. AZoM, viewed 08 February 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62520.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »