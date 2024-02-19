Posted in | News | Materials Research

Introducing an Efficient Method for Making Fumaric Acid

Feb 19 2024Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University are making significant progress toward the sustainable production of fumaric acid, a component of biodegradable plastics like polybutylene succinate, frequently used for food packaging, in the face of growing global concern over climate change and plastic pollution. Fumaric acid is typically sourced from petroleum. However, the researchers have successfully produced fumaric acid using carbon dioxide, renewable resources, and chemicals derived from biomass.

A Novel and Efficient Method for Making Fumaric Acid
A schematic diagram of how fumaric acid is produced from carbon dioxide using solar energy. Scientists have developed a new environmentally friendly system that doubles the efficiency of fumaric acid production. Image Credit: Yutaka Amao, Osaka Metropolitan University

Related Stories

A research team from Osaka Metropolitan University's Research Center for Artificial Photosynthesis, under the direction of Professor Yutaka Amao, previously showed how to use solar energy to synthesize fumaric acid from bicarbonate and pyruvic acid, two compounds produced from biomass.

Using carbon dioxide taken straight out of the gas phase as a raw material, they successfully created fumaric acid. Still, fumaric acid manufacturing yielded a low product.

In their most recent study, which was published in Dalton Transactions, the researchers improved an artificial photosynthesis process and created a novel photosensitizer that doubles the production of fumaric acid when compared to traditional techniques.

This is an extremely important advancement for the complex bio/photocatalyst system. It is a valuable step forward in our quest to synthesize fumaric acid from renewable energy sources with even higher yields, steering us toward a more sustainable future.

Yutaka Amao, Research Center for Artificial Photosynthesis, Osaka Metropolitan University

Fund for the Promotion of Joint International Research (Fostering Joint International Research (B)) (19KK0144), Scientific Research (B) (22H01872), (22H01871), Grant-in-Aid for Specially Promoted Research (23H05404), and Institute for Fermentation, Osaka (IFO) (G-2023-3-050) provided partial funding for this study.

Journal Reference:

Takeuchi, M., et. al. (2024) An effective visible-light driven fumarate production from gaseous CO2 and pyruvate by the cationic zinc porphyrin-based photocatalytic system with dual biocatalysts. Dalton Transactions. doi:10.1039/D3DT03492E

Source: https://www.omu.ac.jp/en/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »