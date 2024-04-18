Posted in | News | Semiconductor | New Product

Semiconductor Chips Drive Innovation In AI and Industries, Says GlobalData

Apr 18 2024Reviewed by Laura Thomson

Semiconductor chips are driving a transformative wave across technology, healthcare, automotive, telecom, and power industries. These chips, particularly those fueling AI capabilities, are fundamentally reshaping industries, ushering in a new era of innovation and efficiency gains, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Kiran Raj, Practice Head of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, comments: “The proliferation of generative AI (GenAI) and the ensuing enterprise have ignited a fierce competition among chipmakers to develop semiconductor solutions that can handle the rigorous computational requirements of AI applications. Simultaneously, leading tech giants invested in AI are intensifying their efforts in developing proprietary chip capabilities to decrease dependency on external platforms to power their AI initiatives."

Saurabh Daga, Associate Project Manager for Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, adds: "Semiconductor chips stand as the backbone of transformation in multiple industries. They empower autonomous vehicles to navigate complex environments and revolutionize healthcare by decoding intricate medical data for precise diagnoses. In essence, these chips not only optimize processes but also redefine standards of efficiency and accuracy, highlighting their key role in propelling us into the era of AI-driven innovation."

Related Stories

GlobalData's latest Innovation Radar report, “AI compute: how chips drive next industrial leap,” examines over 50 real-world applications of advanced chips across multiple industries, including automotive, healthcare, power, technology, and telecom. The report further categorizes these applications based on different chip technologies to highlight their impact and potential across these industries.

Intel and Zeekr have partnered to introduce a new family of AI-enhanced automotive system-on-chips (SOCs). These advanced software-defined vehicle (SDV) chips enable various in-vehicle AI applications such as driver and passenger monitoring.

Ceremorphic, a US-based chip startup, is accelerating drug discovery using AI chips. Its BioCompDiscoverX platform utilizes a heterogeneous accelerator incorporating analog silicon technology capable of mimicking human cells and tissues, speeding up the identification of potential drug candidates and cutting development costs.

Cerebras Systems, a US-based AI chip startup, unveiled the Wafer Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3), the third generation of its AI chip designed to accelerate generative AI adoption. The new chip is built for training large models, providing a maximum AI capability of 125 petaflops utilizing 900,000 compute cores optimized for AI tasks.

Daga concludes: “Tech advancements have pivoted from exclusively focusing on software to emphasizing hardware infrastructure, especially with the integration of compute-heavy technologies like AI by enterprises. Therefore, despite integration challenges and supply chain issues, semiconductor chips hold immense potential in propelling diverse industries towards an intelligent, efficient, and innovative future.”

Source: https://www.globaldata.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback