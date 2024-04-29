Posted in | News | Semiconductor

Metallic Impurities Enhance Both Interface and Superconducting Properties in FeSe

Apr 29 2024Reviewed by Lexie Corner

In a recent paper published in the journal, National Science Review, researchers from Shaanxi Normal University have successfully discovered new quantum states at the atomic level. FeSe on SrTiO3 substrates has remarkable interface-enhanced superconductivity.

Metallic Impurities Enhance Both Interface and Superconducting Properties in FeSe
The transport results of FeSe/δ-doped SrTiO3(001), in comparison with FeSe/SrTiO3(001). Image Credit: Science China Press

Harnessing interface engineering has demonstrated its efficacy in unveiling novel quantum states, including topological states, superconductivity, charge density waves, and magnetism, necessitating atomic-scale heterostructure fabrication techniques.

Early experimental studies revealed significant interfacial electron transfer from the TiO2-δ charge reservoir layer, with oxygen vacancies acting as intrinsic donors, to the FeSe monolayer.

Related Stories

The cooperative contribution from electron-phonon coupling with specific longitudinal optical phonon modes from TiO2-δ surfaces has been attributed to the monolayer FeSe's additional enlarged gap magnitudes (that is, 15-20 meV vs. 12 meV) compared to other electron-doped FeSe.

The remarkably lower zero-resistance temperature achieved thus far than the gap-opening temperature (65-83 K) has led to claims of incoherent Cooper pairing and pseudogap. Prior characterization of the monolayer FeSe films using scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy revealed dense domains; superconducting gaps are suppressed around domain boundaries and even disappear in domains at the nanometer scale.

The antiferrodistortive phase transition in bulk-SrTiO3 at 105 K is the source of the domains. Historically, attempts to increase the homogeneity of monolayer FeSe have typically come at the expense of decreasing interface coupling or the other way around.

Through metallic δ-doping (Au and Al atoms), Qi-Kun Xue, Lili Wang, and Minghu Pan from Tsinghua University and Shaanxi Normal University reported improved spatial uniformity and interface coupling in monolayer FeSe films on SrTiO3(001), leading to enhanced superconductivity.

Lower work functions with reduced electronic variation show that the Al and Eu atoms, having a higher oxygen affinity than Ti, scavenge oxygen from the TiO2-δ surface, increasing the density of the surface oxygen vacancies while preventing their clustering.

On such δ-doped SrTiO3(001), monolayer FeSe films show reduced domain intensity and generally enlarged superconducting gaps, suggesting enhanced electronic homogeneity and stronger Cooper pairing.

As a result, the temperature-dependent resistivity measurements revealed an onset transition temperature of 53 K and a zero-resistance temperature of 27 K. This work was equally contributed to by Xiaotong Jiao from Shaanxi Normal University, Wenfeng Dong, Dr. Mingxia Shi, and Dr. Heng Wang from Tsinghua University.

Journal Reference:

‌Jiao, X., et al. (2023) Significantly enhanced superconductivity in monolayer FeSe films on SrTiO3(001) via metallic δ-doping. National Science Review. https://doi.org/10.1093/nsr/nwad213

Source: http://www.scichina.com/english/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback