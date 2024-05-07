Posted in | News | Business

CE3S Relaunches Production Supply Store, a Comprehensive Ecommerce Platform for Electronics Manufacturing Supplies

Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions (CE3S), your strategic sourcing, professional solutions and distribution partner, proudly announces the relaunch of its ecommerce platform, the Production Supply Store. With an extensive selection of more than 20,000 products and a commitment to world-class service, the Production Supply Store stands out as the ultimate solution for all electronic production needs.

CE3S’ Production Supply Store offers customers access to a diverse inventory of products from more than 30 trusted brands, making it a one-stop destination for electronic production supplies. From ESD safety products to soldering and rework tools, grounding hardware, lab coats, and chemicals, the store caters to various needs in the electronics manufacturing industry.

Jeremy Wagner, President and CEO at CE3S, stated, "Our vision for the Production Supply Store is to be the leading provider of electronic production supplies for consumers. We're committed to providing prompt shipping, competitive pricing, and above all, excellent customer service to our valued clients. Our customer base is diverse, with some seeking personalized assistance from our sales team, while others favor the convenience of online shopping. The Production Supply Store is tailored to meet the needs of the latter."

The ecommerce platform features easy navigation, allowing customers to browse products by category, brand, or through a search function.  "We've developed an array of product selection tools aimed at simplifying the browsing experience for our website users. These tools empower customers to locate their desired products seamlessly, without the need for direct assistance. Our focus remains on delivering competitive pricing while upholding the values of reliability and trustworthiness synonymous with our family business. Currently, our selection includes solder station and solder tip selectors, an ESD bag finder, and an ESD smock selector. And we're committed to expanding this range further to cater to even more diverse customer needs."

"At CE3S, we are committed to customer satisfaction and have designed our store with a customer-centric approach," added Wagner. "Our secure order processing system ensures that customers can shop confidently from anywhere. We hope for customers who initially engage with our online store to consider transitioning to our comprehensive solutions suite for an enhanced experience."

