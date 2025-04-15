Posted in | News | Adhesives and Sealants

CE3S Introduces Millice StripAid™ X Series: A Biodegradable, Nonhazardous Solution for WaferGrip Adhesive Removal

Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions (CE3S), your strategic sourcing, professional solutions and distribution partner, is pleased to introduce the Millice StripAid™ X Series, a biodegradable, nonhazardous solvent designed to effectively remove WaferGrip™ and TrueGrip™ adhesives. Offering an environmentally responsible alternative for laboratories and semiconductor manufacturers, StripAid™ X provides a seamless and efficient cleaning process while ensuring surface integrity.

StripAid™ X is formulated to work at both ambient and elevated temperatures, making it versatile for various applications, including ultrasonic agitation. It is particularly effective in debonding diced and whole wafers, such as after the wafer thinning process.

The process is simple: wafers are soaked in StripAid™ at 110 °C for 5 to 20 minutes, followed by sequential rinses with acetone, IPA, and DI water. The solvent’s low vapor pressure and negligible solubility in water make it easy to handle without requiring special safety precautions.

Unlike conventional solvents, StripAid™ X aligns with sustainable manufacturing goals, offering a biodegradable solution without compromising efficiency. Its nonhazardous formulation simplifies storage requirements—only protection from direct sunlight is needed, with an optimal temperature range of 20 °C to 25 °C.

CE3S is proud to offer innovative and environmentally responsible solutions for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. With the Millice StripAid™ X Series, wafer debonding is now safer, cleaner, and more efficient than ever before.

