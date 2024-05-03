Posted in | News | Electronics

CE3S Introduces Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller and Soldering Stations FX-971/FX-972

Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions (CE3S), your strategic sourcing, professional solutions and distribution partner, is proud to introduce the Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller and Hakko Soldering Stations FX-971 and FX-972. Developed by Hakko, a trusted brand in the electronics industry for more than 70 years, these new products offer high performance and reliability for soldering and torque control applications.

Image Credit: Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions (CE3S)

Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller

Designed for industrial applications, this intelligent torque controller offers precise torque management, ensuring optimal performance and accuracy in assembly processes. With its user-friendly interface and intuitive controls, the ATX controller streamlines operation and enhances productivity in manufacturing environments.

Hakko Soldering Stations FX-971/FX-972

The Hakko FX-971 Soldering Station and FX-972 Dual-Port Soldering Station represent the latest advancements in soldering technology. The FX-971 features a compact design with a 100 W power output, making it ideal for both standard and micro handpieces. On the other hand, the FX-972 boasts a high-performance 200W power output and supports a wide range of new handpieces. Both stations are designed to maximize benchtop workspace while delivering superior soldering performance, reliability, and versatility.

"CE3S is excited to partner with Hakko to bring these innovative products to our customers," said Jeremy Wagner, President/CEO at CE3S. "With the Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller and Hakko Soldering Stations FX-971/FX-972, we aim to provide our customers with the highest quality tools for soldering and torque control applications, empowering them to achieve precision and efficiency in their manufacturing processes."

Source: https://ce3s.productionsupplystore.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions. (2024, May 03). CE3S Introduces Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller and Soldering Stations FX-971/FX-972. AZoM. Retrieved on May 03, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62940.

  • MLA

    Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions. "CE3S Introduces Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller and Soldering Stations FX-971/FX-972". AZoM. 03 May 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62940>.

  • Chicago

    Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions. "CE3S Introduces Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller and Soldering Stations FX-971/FX-972". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62940. (accessed May 03, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions. 2024. CE3S Introduces Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller and Soldering Stations FX-971/FX-972. AZoM, viewed 03 May 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62940.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback