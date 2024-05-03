CE3S Introduces Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller and Soldering Stations FX-971/FX-972

Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions (CE3S), your strategic sourcing, professional solutions and distribution partner, is proud to introduce the Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller and Hakko Soldering Stations FX-971 and FX-972. Developed by Hakko, a trusted brand in the electronics industry for more than 70 years, these new products offer high performance and reliability for soldering and torque control applications.

Image Credit: Cumberland Electronics Strategic Supply Solutions (CE3S)

Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller

Designed for industrial applications, this intelligent torque controller offers precise torque management, ensuring optimal performance and accuracy in assembly processes. With its user-friendly interface and intuitive controls, the ATX controller streamlines operation and enhances productivity in manufacturing environments.

Hakko Soldering Stations FX-971/FX-972

The Hakko FX-971 Soldering Station and FX-972 Dual-Port Soldering Station represent the latest advancements in soldering technology. The FX-971 features a compact design with a 100 W power output, making it ideal for both standard and micro handpieces. On the other hand, the FX-972 boasts a high-performance 200W power output and supports a wide range of new handpieces. Both stations are designed to maximize benchtop workspace while delivering superior soldering performance, reliability, and versatility.



"CE3S is excited to partner with Hakko to bring these innovative products to our customers," said Jeremy Wagner, President/CEO at CE3S. "With the Hakko ATX Intelligent Torque Controller and Hakko Soldering Stations FX-971/FX-972, we aim to provide our customers with the highest quality tools for soldering and torque control applications, empowering them to achieve precision and efficiency in their manufacturing processes."

Source: https://ce3s.productionsupplystore.com/