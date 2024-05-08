Posted in | News | New Product | Events

Europlacer’s ii-P7 Premium Stencil Printer Sets New Standards for High-Mix Assembly

Europlacer, a leading provider of SMT assembly solutions, is excited to highlight the success of its latest premium stencil printer, the ii-P7, showcased at the recent 2024 IPC APEX EXPO. Boasting groundbreaking features and productivity enhancements, the ii-P7 has set a new standard in precision and efficiency for high-mix assembly environments.

Europlacer’s ii-P7 Premium Stencil Printer Sets New Standards for High-Mix Assembly

Image Credit: Europlacer

Related Stories

Compared to Europlacer's flagship EP710 printer, the ii-P7 offers a maintenance-free printhead with active closed-loop squeegee pressure and zero squeegee calibration, reducing setup and changeover times. It accommodates stencil sizes from 584 mm to 736 mm without the need for an adaptor, further streamlining operations.

The ii-P7 boasts impressive speed and productivity enhancements, shortening print cycle time performance by 25 % in standard mode and by more than 50 % with optional special motor technology. Practical usability improvements include an underside component clearance of 30 mm, catering to manufacturers assembling complex double-sided boards with tall underside components.

Enhanced operator experience is a key focus of the ii-P7, featuring improved cover support ergonomics and a large 22-inch touchscreen monitor. The printer runs on upgraded Europlacer OS (iiPS) software, offering intuitive step-and-repeat functions and faster commissioning procedures.

Significant enhancements to the under screen cleaning process improve print quality and process control. Improved paper management and fluid control, supported by an external solvent tank, streamline operations. An optional single-pass wet-dry-vacuum under screen cleaner reduces cleaning process time by 33 %, while a quick-change cassette system enables seamless paper roll replacement in seconds.

The ii-P7 printhead has been fully re-engineered to deploy EuroGlide contoured premium squeegee blades, providing integrated paste containment and easy blade swap and setup.

Factory-wide connectivity is central to Europlacer's design ethos, with IPC-CFX and Hermes-compliant protocols built into the ii-P7. Remote machine status monitoring and predictive consumable replenishment functions are fitted as standard.

The all-new platform design eliminates cooling fans, enhancing maintenance ease, quiet operation, and overall reliability.

Source: http://www.europlacer.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Europlacer Ltd. (2024, May 08). Europlacer’s ii-P7 Premium Stencil Printer Sets New Standards for High-Mix Assembly. AZoM. Retrieved on May 08, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62963.

  • MLA

    Europlacer Ltd. "Europlacer’s ii-P7 Premium Stencil Printer Sets New Standards for High-Mix Assembly". AZoM. 08 May 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62963>.

  • Chicago

    Europlacer Ltd. "Europlacer’s ii-P7 Premium Stencil Printer Sets New Standards for High-Mix Assembly". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62963. (accessed May 08, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Europlacer Ltd. 2024. Europlacer’s ii-P7 Premium Stencil Printer Sets New Standards for High-Mix Assembly. AZoM, viewed 08 May 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62963.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback