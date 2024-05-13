Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Research | Materials Science | Materials Analysis

Materials testing researchers choose Kirana

Specialised Imaging reports that its Kirana ultra-high speed video camera has been chosen by researchers at the University of Dresden (Germany) following a head-to-head comparison against alternative commercially available cameras.

Kirana ultra-high-speed video camera employed in University of Dresden experimental setup. Image Credit: Specialised Imaging Ltd.

​​​​To choose the best camera to investigate the behaviour of concrete when subjected to high impact loading – the Dresden researchers compared experimental images on their samples from the Kirana with those taken by two alternative cameras for Digital Image Correlation (DiC) measurement analysis.

This comparative evaluation is subject of a detailed paper published by the University of Dresden – see https://opg.optica.org/ao/fulltext.cfm?uri=ao-63-2-467&id=545419.

The researchers describe how evaluation of high-speed camera image sequence analysis results in concrete material testing under high-impact loading requires careful consideration of the effect of the image quality on the measurement accuracy and on the potential of the geometric measurements derived from the image sequences.

To achieve accurate measurements, using Digital Image Correlation, the researchers evaluated the performance of three ultra-high speed cameras (Specialised Imaging Kirana, Shimadzu HPV-X2 and Vision Research TMX 7510) to analyse the deformation of concrete specimens before and after main crack formation in bending and compression tests.

The published results from the head-to-head experimental tests and correlation analysis results showed technology limitations that affected image quality could be mitigated to a level where significantly higher spatial resolution images provided better results overall.

Kirana ultra-high-speed video camera

Kirana ultra-high-speed video camera. Image Credit: Specialised Imaging Ltd.

The Kirana is a true ultra-high-speed video camera that combines the flexibility of a video camera with the speed and resolution approaching those only available with framing cameras. The unique custom design sensor employed by the Kirana offers 180 images at capture speeds up to 7 million images/second at full resolution.

To watch a video of Dresden researchers employing the Kirana ultra-high speed camera for DIC analysis of a 3-point bending test on concrete samples please visit http://www.specialised-imaging.com/products/video-cameras/kirana?utm_source=PR139

Kirana operating at 1.5 million frames per second for DIC analysis of concrete impact testing

Kirana operating at 1.5 million frames per second for DIC analysis of concrete impact testing. Image Credit: Specialised Imaging Ltd.

For further information on the Kirana please contact Specialised Imaging on +44-1442-827728 (UK) / +1-951-296-6406 (USA) / +49-8141-666-8950 (Germany) / +86-1068-651-769 (China) / [email protected].

 

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Specialised Imaging Ltd.. (2024, May 13). Materials testing researchers choose Kirana. AZoM. Retrieved on May 14, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62987.

  • MLA

    Specialised Imaging Ltd.. "Materials testing researchers choose Kirana". AZoM. 14 May 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62987>.

  • Chicago

    Specialised Imaging Ltd.. "Materials testing researchers choose Kirana". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62987. (accessed May 14, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Specialised Imaging Ltd.. 2024. Materials testing researchers choose Kirana. AZoM, viewed 14 May 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=62987.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit
Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer

Ensure safe and rapid identification of explosives, chemical warfare agents, narcotics, and various chemicals using the Thermo Scientific Defender™ Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This highly versatile handheld analyzer allows for user-configurable scan profiles and expandable libraries, empowering users with flexible and customizable detection capabilities. Stay ahead with reliable and efficient chemical analysis in the palm of the hand.

From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Handheld Elemental & Radiation Detection

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback