GHSP Leverages Allegro MicroSystems’ Technology to Shift the Future of Electric Vehicles with the Introduction of New eVibe System

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”), a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, is pleased to announce that GHSP, a global provider of mechanical and electromechanical systems and portfolio company of JSJ Corporation, is closely collaborating with and has adopted Allegro’s best-in-class gate driver and vehicle sensor technology for its new eVibe vibration enhancement system.

Image Credit: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc

In the rapidly evolving world of xEV technology, there is a new class of xEV enthusiasts who crave a more immersive motoring experience. GHSP’s eVibe system transforms xEV driving by providing drivers with the noise and vibrations that mimic the familiar feel and sounds of a traditional internal combustion engine. At the heart of this next-level technology, is Allegro’s A89500 motor driver and APS12215 Hall-effect latch, which provide best-in-class performance and switching capabilities.

“From the beginning, our challenge has always been to create a solution that would address a unique and growing xEV market segment,” said Dan Dawiedczyk, President of GHSP. “We are excited to collaborate and combine our industry experience and expertise, to help bring our vision to life. Together, Allegro and GHSP are developing groundbreaking innovations. We look forward to a winning partnership for many years to come."

Helping to elevate the end product, Allegro’s A89500 motor driver allows for high power density and fast switching to help provide instant response and feel. Its transient robustness and wide input voltage range make it a standout solution in the market. The APS12215 Hall-effect latch, on the other hand, provides high-temperature performance and stable switching capabilities, enabling the eVibe system to precisely track and monitor the position of the motors' unbalanced weights, ultimately leading to a more realistic vibration experience. The eVibe technology allows several applications including ADAS, ICE emulation, or high performance.

“For more than a decade, Allegro has worked closely with market-leading automotive partners to develop innovative solutions that help shift the future of driving, power and performance in electric vehicles,” said Suman Narayan, Allegro’s Senior Vice President, Products. “Our latest collaboration highlights a new, growing market segment and demand for Allegro’s technology. We value GHSP’s automotive expertise and look forward to our continued partnership as we develop solutions that drive innovation.”

The impact of eVibe extends beyond just the driving experience. It represents a shift towards the future of xEV technology and the way owners engage with their vehicles. From mimicking an idle feel to simulated engine throttle and high-speed gear shifts via premium vibration indicators, GHSP’s technology is providing drivers with a more immersive and connected drive. This innovation has the potential to reshape the xEV market, catering to a wider range of custom options and individual customer preferences, while also helping to further the adoption of electric vehicles.

Partners in innovation

Partners in innovation. Video Credit: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc

Source: https://www.allegromicro.com/en/

