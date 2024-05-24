Posted in | News | Materials Processing | Mining

New Crushing Method Offers Energy and Water Savings for Battery Production

May 24 2024Reviewed by Lexie Corner

In a recent study published in Minerals Engineering, researchers from the University of Oulu unveiled a method for crushing and dry beneficiation of graphite. This new crushing technique enables ores to undergo slower compression, allowing them to react and disintegrate along the natural boundaries of various minerals.

New Crushing Method Offers Energy and Water Savings for Battery Production
Laboratory-scale CCC crusher at Oulu Mining School. Image Credit: Niina Paasovaara

The Continuously Compressing Crushing (CCC) method seeks to more effectively separate valuable minerals from non-valuable minerals by leveraging the grain boundaries and microcracks present in various minerals.

Historically, wet grinding has been used to process graphite. This procedure is energy and water-intensive, but this approach offers drastically reduced water and energy consumption. In a study led by the University of Oulu and involving the Universities of Eastern Finland and South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences (Xamk), CCC was tested for the first time on natural ore samples.

With the growing demand for high-quality graphite in lithium-ion battery production, the potential of the CCC method of producing coarse-grained graphite flakes is particularly important. Coarse-grained graphite flakes are highly sought after in various industrial applications due to their excellent quality and purity. This new advance will support the green transition and the development of electric vehicles, for example.

Shenghong Yang, Professor, Oulu Mining School, University of Oulu

Related Stories

Niina Paasovaara, Doctoral Researcher at the University of Oulu, said, “An important advantage of CCC over conventional methods is that no water is needed, so the method is completely water-free, which reduces the negative environmental impact. In addition, it was already proven in the 1950s that slow compression is the most energy-efficient way to break the ore material, so, surprisingly, the method we are refining now has not been adopted earlier.”

In the past, rock is chipped as finely as possible, which can easily cause overgrinding of the particles, complicate subsequent processing, and generate a lot of hazardous dust. In many ways, the new technique makes the crushing product rougher, cleaner, and larger in surface area, which helps with the subsequent stages of valuable mineral beneficiation.

Developing graphite-crushing technology is a step towards a more sustainable mining sector. In the future, the water and energy-saving crushing method will be tested for other types of ore containing critical raw materials. There is still a long way to go before the new crushing method can be applied on an industrial scale. It is also important to train new professionals for the mining industry that is facing a constant labor shortage.

Shenghong Yang, Professor, Oulu Mining School, University of Oulu

Paasovaara planned, “In further research, we will focus on further proving the energy efficiency at different stages of the crushing process.”

The technique is also associated with an ongoing study in green chemistry conducted in partnership with the School of Pharmacy at the University of Eastern Finland. This study concentrates valuable minerals using novel green flotation chemicals.

The aim is to make the whole process of crushing, grinding, and beneficiation of ore minerals water and energy efficient, and less waste producing. Together with the new flotation chemicals, the CCC method will ensure the cleanliness of green energy transition in the whole ore beneficiation process.

Niina Paasovaara, Doctoral Researcher, University of Oulu

The study is funded by the K.-H. Renlund Foundation and is part of the European Regional Development Fund funded project "HUGGER” – energy-efficient crushing of bio and mineral materials - Xamk.

Journal Reference:

Paasovaara, N., et al. (2024) Continuously compressing crushing towards a dry processing method, a testing for graphite ore. Minerals Engineering. doi.org/10.1016/j.mineng.2024.108713.

Source: https://www.oulu.fi/en

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback