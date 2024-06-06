Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Bulgin Extends Its Range of Circular Data Connectors for Rugged Conditions

Bulgin, a leading manufacturer of environmentally sealed connectors and components, has recently announced three additions to its Data Buccaneer range of IP-rated circular connectors. The company’s latest products–Standard Buccaneer Cat 8, Standard Buccaneer USB 3.0, and Standard Buccaneer HDMI–are designed to ensure reliable data transmission for a range of applications, from industrial automation and construction to outdoor surveillance and renewable energy installations.

Bulgin Extends Its Range of Circular Data Connectors for Rugged Conditions

Image Credit: Bulgin

These latest connectors have a rating of up to IP69K when mated and are available in multiple cable lengths and mounting options while offering significant enhancements from previous models. For example, the Cat 8 has data transfer rates of up to 25 GB per second–2.5 times faster than the Cat 6a equivalent–while the USB 3.0 offers transfer speeds of up to 5 GB per second, which is 10 times faster than the USB 2.0. Furthermore, the USB 3.0 has a two-way transmission capability that ensures simultaneous data flow in both directions, resulting in a theoretical 10-fold increase in bandwidth.

Finally, the HDMI features HDMI 2.1 performance and an operating temperature range of -25 to +80 °C, making it ideal for outdoor applications such as broadcasting sporting events.

Thisen Bird, Associate Product Manager at Bulgin, explained: “The Data Buccaneer range is well-renowned in the industry for its durability and reliability in harsh environments. We’re proud to add these latest products to the portfolio, which will help a wide range of sectors – including wind and solar energy applications – prevent the ingress of dust and water from disrupting crucial data connections to protect vital network infrastructures.” 

Source:

https://www.bulgin.com/en/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bulgin. (2024, June 06). Bulgin Extends Its Range of Circular Data Connectors for Rugged Conditions. AZoM. Retrieved on June 06, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63134.

  • MLA

    Bulgin. "Bulgin Extends Its Range of Circular Data Connectors for Rugged Conditions". AZoM. 06 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63134>.

  • Chicago

    Bulgin. "Bulgin Extends Its Range of Circular Data Connectors for Rugged Conditions". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63134. (accessed June 06, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bulgin. 2024. Bulgin Extends Its Range of Circular Data Connectors for Rugged Conditions. AZoM, viewed 06 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63134.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback