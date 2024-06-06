Bulgin Extends Its Range of Circular Data Connectors for Rugged Conditions

Bulgin, a leading manufacturer of environmentally sealed connectors and components, has recently announced three additions to its Data Buccaneer range of IP-rated circular connectors. The company’s latest products–Standard Buccaneer Cat 8, Standard Buccaneer USB 3.0, and Standard Buccaneer HDMI–are designed to ensure reliable data transmission for a range of applications, from industrial automation and construction to outdoor surveillance and renewable energy installations.

Image Credit: Bulgin

These latest connectors have a rating of up to IP69K when mated and are available in multiple cable lengths and mounting options while offering significant enhancements from previous models. For example, the Cat 8 has data transfer rates of up to 25 GB per second–2.5 times faster than the Cat 6a equivalent–while the USB 3.0 offers transfer speeds of up to 5 GB per second, which is 10 times faster than the USB 2.0. Furthermore, the USB 3.0 has a two-way transmission capability that ensures simultaneous data flow in both directions, resulting in a theoretical 10-fold increase in bandwidth.

Finally, the HDMI features HDMI 2.1 performance and an operating temperature range of -25 to +80 °C, making it ideal for outdoor applications such as broadcasting sporting events.

Thisen Bird, Associate Product Manager at Bulgin, explained: “The Data Buccaneer range is well-renowned in the industry for its durability and reliability in harsh environments. We’re proud to add these latest products to the portfolio, which will help a wide range of sectors – including wind and solar energy applications – prevent the ingress of dust and water from disrupting crucial data connections to protect vital network infrastructures.”