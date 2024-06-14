e-con Systems™ Unveils New Robust All-Weather Global Shutter Ethernet Camera for Outdoor Applications: Latest Powerful Addition to Its RouteCAM Series

e-con Systems™, a global leader in embedded vision solutions, introduces a new Outdoor-Ready Global Shutter GigE camera — RouteCAM_CU25, the powerful addition to its high-performance Ethernet camera series, RouteCAM. This Full HD Power over Ethernet (PoE) camera delivers accurate and fast capture of moving scenes at a high frame rate, making it ideal for applications like smart traffic, road safety and law enforcement, and forklift safety.

RouteCAM_CU25 Global Shutter GigE Camera. Image Credit: e-con Systems™

With PTP Synchronization, the RouteCAM_CU25 camera achieves sub-microsecond levels of time synchronization for precision-critical applications and ensures that frames captured by multiple Ethernet cameras are precisely synchronized.

RouteCAM_CU25 camera seamlessly integrates with our cutting-edge cloud-based device management platform, CloVis Central™, providing comprehensive remote management of all on-field device operations. This integration facilitates quicker time to market, cost reductions, and improved application success rates. Additionally, the camera meets industrial-grade standards such as ISO 16750 and ISO 20653:2013, ensuring it can endure extreme temperatures and guarantee durability and resilience for outdoor use in any environment with an IP67 rating.

This GigE camera boasts the ability to stream high-quality, compressed Full HD data in a range of industry-standard formats, including MJPEG, H.264, and H.265.

“Building on the success of our RouteCAM lineup, RouteCAM_CU25 combines Global Shutter and PoE technologies to deliver advanced capabilities for a wide range of industrial applications. The camera offers a significant competitive advantage with its direct cloud connectivity through our device management platform, CloVis Central™, streamlining maintenance and accelerating time to market while also providing PTP synchronization capabilities. With its high performance, rugged design, and flexible features, RouteCAM_CU25_IP67 is well-suited for applications such as Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) for road safety, law enforcement, and smart parking, as well as industrial safety measures, including perimeter safety for forklifts,” said Suresh Madhu, Head of Industrial Business Unit at e-con Systems.

Availability

For evaluating the capabilities of the RouteCAM_CU25, please visit the online web store and purchase the product.

Customization and Integration Support

e-con Systems, with its deep expertise in and knowledge of various camera interfaces, provides the necessary customization services and end-to-end integration support for RouteCAM_CU25. It ensures that unique application requirements can be easily met. If you are looking for any customization or integration support, please write to us at [email protected].

New Global Shutter GigE Camera for Outdoor Applications | e-con Systems. Video Credit: e-con Systems™