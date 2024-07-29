Posted in | News | Electronics | Design and Innovation | New Product

e-con Systems™ Launches New 120dB HDR Low-Light USB Camera: Stunning Detail in Low-Light

e-con Systems, a global leader in embedded vision solutions, is excited to unveil the latest product, See3CAM_CU31—a 3MP HDR Low-Light USB Camera. Building on the success of its GMSL version, this high-performance camera stands out in the market with its unique combination of USB interface and the advanced SONY ISX031 automotive-grade sensor. This USB camera is ideal for applications in dashboard cameras, delivery robots, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), and more.

Image Credit: e-con Systems, Inc

Leveraging sub-pixel HDR technology, this camera offers an impressive HDR performance of up to 120 dB, along with LED Flicker Mitigation. This advanced technology ensures clear, motion-blur-free images even in highly dynamic environment, while LFM ensures stable image capture under flickering light sources.

In addition to its HDR capabilities, See3CAM_CU31 camera excels in capturing superior images in low-light conditions. With plug-and-play functionality, See3CAM_CU31 offers easy integration, allowing you to quickly set up and start using the camera without any complex configurations.

Related Stories

See3CAM_CU31 comes with the 5:4 aspect ratio, providing more vertical coverage without sacrificing horizontal details. This unique feature makes it particularly beneficial for applications that require additional vertical resolution, enhancing the camera's versatility for applications such as intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and parking lot management.

Furthermore, it is built to withstand extreme industrial-grade temperatures, operating seamlessly in a range from -40 °C to 85 °C, making it perfect for any demanding environment.

“See3CAM_CU31 represents a substantial leap forward in HDR and low-light imaging technology with USB. We are confident it will offer significant benefits to our customers across various industries. This camera delivers exceptional performance and versatility making it an ideal choice for diverse applications like dashcams, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), and more." said Suresh Madhu, Head of Industrial Business Unit at e-con Systems.

3MP HDR USB Camera with 120dB Dynamic Range | Superior Low-Light Performance | Sony ISX031 Sensor

Video Credit: e-con Systems, Inc

Availability

For evaluating the capabilities of the See3CAM_CU31, please visit the online web store and purchase the product.

Customization and Integration Support

e-con Systems, with its deep expertise in and knowledge of various camera interfaces, provides the necessary customization services and end-to-end integration support for See3CAM_CU31. It ensures that unique application requirements can be easily met.

We specialize in developing cameras based on any SONY® sensor, offering options with high resolution up to 20 MP. If you are looking for any customization or integration support, please write to us at [email protected].

Source:

e-con Systems, Inc

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    e-con Systems, Inc. (2024, July 29). e-con Systems™ Launches New 120dB HDR Low-Light USB Camera: Stunning Detail in Low-Light. AZoM. Retrieved on July 30, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63424.

  • MLA

    e-con Systems, Inc. "e-con Systems™ Launches New 120dB HDR Low-Light USB Camera: Stunning Detail in Low-Light". AZoM. 30 July 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63424>.

  • Chicago

    e-con Systems, Inc. "e-con Systems™ Launches New 120dB HDR Low-Light USB Camera: Stunning Detail in Low-Light". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63424. (accessed July 30, 2024).

  • Harvard

    e-con Systems, Inc. 2024. e-con Systems™ Launches New 120dB HDR Low-Light USB Camera: Stunning Detail in Low-Light. AZoM, viewed 30 July 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63424.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback