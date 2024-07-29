e-con Systems™ Launches New 120dB HDR Low-Light USB Camera: Stunning Detail in Low-Light

e-con Systems™, a global leader in embedded vision solutions, is excited to unveil the latest product, See3CAM_CU31—a 3MP HDR Low-Light USB Camera. Building on the success of its GMSL version, this high-performance camera stands out in the market with its unique combination of USB interface and the advanced SONY ISX031 automotive-grade sensor. This USB camera is ideal for applications in dashboard cameras, delivery robots, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), and more.

Image Credit: e-con Systems, Inc

Leveraging sub-pixel HDR technology, this camera offers an impressive HDR performance of up to 120 dB, along with LED Flicker Mitigation. This advanced technology ensures clear, motion-blur-free images even in highly dynamic environment, while LFM ensures stable image capture under flickering light sources.

In addition to its HDR capabilities, See3CAM_CU31 camera excels in capturing superior images in low-light conditions. With plug-and-play functionality, See3CAM_CU31 offers easy integration, allowing you to quickly set up and start using the camera without any complex configurations.

See3CAM_CU31 comes with the 5:4 aspect ratio, providing more vertical coverage without sacrificing horizontal details. This unique feature makes it particularly beneficial for applications that require additional vertical resolution, enhancing the camera's versatility for applications such as intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and parking lot management.

Furthermore, it is built to withstand extreme industrial-grade temperatures, operating seamlessly in a range from -40 °C to 85 °C, making it perfect for any demanding environment.



“See3CAM_CU31 represents a substantial leap forward in HDR and low-light imaging technology with USB. We are confident it will offer significant benefits to our customers across various industries. This camera delivers exceptional performance and versatility making it an ideal choice for diverse applications like dashcams, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), and more." said Suresh Madhu, Head of Industrial Business Unit at e-con Systems.

3MP HDR USB Camera with 120dB Dynamic Range | Superior Low-Light Performance | Sony ISX031 Sensor Play

Video Credit: e-con Systems, Inc

Availability

For evaluating the capabilities of the See3CAM_CU31, please visit the online web store and purchase the product.

Customization and Integration Support

e-con Systems, with its deep expertise in and knowledge of various camera interfaces, provides the necessary customization services and end-to-end integration support for See3CAM_CU31. It ensures that unique application requirements can be easily met.

We specialize in developing cameras based on any SONY® sensor, offering options with high resolution up to 20 MP. If you are looking for any customization or integration support, please write to us at [email protected].