D-Link A/NZ Launches New DXS-3410 Series Layer 3 10Gb Stackable Managed Switches

D-Link A/NZ has launched two new DXS-3410 Series Layer 3 10 Gigabit Stackable Managed Switches, the DXS-3410-32SY 32-Port with 28 10Gb SFP+ Ports and four 10/25Gb SFP28 Ports, as well as the DXS-3410-32XY 32-Port with 24 Multi-Gigabit 10GBASE-T Ports, four 10Gb SFP+ and four 10/25Gb SFP28 Ports.

DXS-3410-32SY 32-Port with 28 10Gb SFP+ Ports and four 10/25Gb SFP28 Ports. Image Credit: D-Link

The DXS-3410 Series are highly versatile Layer 3 stackable switches that provide adaptable, bottleneck-free 10G business connectivity. As they include powerful L2 and L3 features, they are highly flexible and capable of accommodating different network deployments.

Each of the two new models boast 10G fibre ports as well as four 10/25G SFP28 ports to provide versatility and speed, whilst providing either 10GB Ethernet or 10GB SFP+ interfaces across the models, providing flexibility for any type of deployment.

The DXS-3410 Series allows multiple switches to be combined to form a single physical or virtual stack. This increases redundancy over multiple physical units, simplifies management and provides a single IP address to manage all members in the stack. Up to nine switches can be combined using DACs/Fibre to make up to 252 10Gb Ethernet ports available, allowing switching capacity to be increased with demand, whilst up to 32 units can be virtually stacked.

In turn, the DXS-3410 Series gives enterprises and organisations a highly reliable network, allowing for maximum business continuity and by utilising built-in G.8032 Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) help minimise recovery times to 50 ms.

Along with a host of essential network reliability features, both new switches in the series also support an external redundant power supply to ensure business operations continue unimpeded.

The DXS-3410 Series provides users with the latest security features such as Multi-layer and Packet Content Access Control Lists (ACL), Storm Control, and IP-MAC-Port Binding (IMPB). Other advanced features like DHCP Snooping let the switches automatically learn and save IP/MAC pairs to the IMPB whitelist.

There are more benefits to the user too as the DXS-3410 Series supports authentication mechanisms such as 802.1X, Web-based Access Control (WAC) and MAC-based Access Control (MAC) for strict access control and easy deployment. After authentication, individual policies such as VLAN membership, QoS policies, and ACL rules can be assigned to each host.

In summary, the DXS-3410 Series implements a rich set of multi-layer QoS/CoS features to prioritise critical network services such as VoIP, video conferences, IPTV and IP surveillance. With robust features including Traffic Shaping, L2 Multicast, Host-based IGMP/MLD Snooping and ISM VLAN, administrators get a whole new way to manage their traffic that fits their needs.

New DXS-3410 Series Layer 3 10Gb Stackable Managed Switches key features:

DXS-3410-32SY

10 Gigabit Layer 3 Stackable Switch

28 10Gb SFP+ ports

Four 25Gb SFP28 uplink ports

Stackable up to 9 units (physical), 32 units (virtual)

Supports long-distance stacking over fibre

200Gbps per device stacking bandwidth

Lossless Ethernet via Data Centre Bridging (DCB)

Redundant power supply support

Easy-to-use web GUI

Industry standard CLI

DXS-3410-32XY