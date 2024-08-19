Nano Dimension to Acquire Desktop Metal, Creating a Leader in Additive Manufacturing

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or “Nano”) and Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”) today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Nano Dimension will acquire all outstanding shares of Desktop Metal in an all-cash transaction for $5.50 per share, subject to possible downward adjustments to $4.07 per share, as described below.

At $5.50 per share, the transaction represents a 27.3 % premium to Desktop Metal’s closing price and a 20.5 % premium to the 30-day VWAP as of July 2, 2024, for total consideration of approximately $183 million, possibly down to $4.07 per share or $135 million in total.

Our combination with Desktop Metal is another step in Nano Dimension’s evolution to become the leader in digital manufacturing, with capabilities in mass manufacturing for critical industrial applications. We’re excited to join forces with an excellent group of technology leaders, all of whom share our vision for transforming manufacturing to Digital Industry 4.0. I look forward to working with Ric Fulop and his team to drive value for all our stakeholders, including creating opportunities for our employees as part of a larger, more diversified global innovative company, driving customer support and generating long-term growing value for shareholders as we focus on profitable growth. Yoav Stern, Nano Dimension’s Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors

We’re excited to bring together our pioneering, complementary product portfolios that will further enhance our ability to serve our customers in high-growth industries with a more complete offering of digital manufacturing technologies for metal, electronics, casting, polymer, micro-polymer and ceramics applications. We look forward to working with Nano Dimension to join two great companies and their devoted teams that can serve our stakeholders to the maximum extent possible. Ric Fulop, Desktop Metal’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

Unites two product portfolios with highly complementary capabilities : The transaction combines the strengths of each company across varied end user-applications, Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) technologies and material coverage to create the broadest product portfolio across metal, electronics, casting, polymer, micro-polymer and ceramics. Nano is a known leader in 3D-printed electronics and high-performance polymer, ceramic and metal applications, with a robust software platform driven by DeepCube’s deep learning-based AI, while Desktop Metal maintains platforms focused on industrial-volume scale applications of metal and polymer with proprietary materials, software, and sintering solutions.

: The transaction combines the strengths of each company across varied end user-applications, Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) technologies and material coverage to create the broadest product portfolio across metal, electronics, casting, polymer, micro-polymer and ceramics. Nano is a known leader in 3D-printed electronics and high-performance polymer, ceramic and metal applications, with a robust software platform driven by DeepCube’s deep learning-based AI, while Desktop Metal maintains platforms focused on industrial-volume scale applications of metal and polymer with proprietary materials, software, and sintering solutions. Accelerates industry transition to mass production : The union of the two companies that will create a long-term business, creating a leader in 3D printing innovative solutions that drive the transition from prototyping to mainstream tooling and end-use part production. The combined company will be the first AM provider covering the full gamut of customer needs from prototyping to production across a range of critical and high-performance medical and electronics applications in industrial and high-performance materials.

: The union of the two companies that will create a long-term business, creating a leader in 3D printing innovative solutions that drive the transition from prototyping to mainstream tooling and end-use part production. The combined company will be the first AM provider covering the full gamut of customer needs from prototyping to production across a range of critical and high-performance medical and electronics applications in industrial and high-performance materials. Deepens exposure in key end markets, enhancing customer penetration, while diversifying its base : The combined company is expected to be able to expand opportunities to cross-sell to its existing customers as well as to grow its overall customer base with optimized customer acquisition capabilities and joint go-to-market strategies, including targeting customers with complementary offerings in shared key markets in the automotive, aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and R&D/academia industries. Together, the combined company will serve a range of industry verticals with blue-chip customers including Amazon, Caterpillar, Fraunhofer Institute, NASA, Raytheon, REHAU, Tesla, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Toyota, the US Army and more.

: The combined company is expected to be able to expand opportunities to cross-sell to its existing customers as well as to grow its overall customer base with optimized customer acquisition capabilities and joint go-to-market strategies, including targeting customers with complementary offerings in shared key markets in the automotive, aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and R&D/academia industries. Together, the combined company will serve a range of industry verticals with blue-chip customers including Amazon, Caterpillar, Fraunhofer Institute, NASA, Raytheon, REHAU, Tesla, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Toyota, the US Army and more. Developing a premium, high-margin portfolio of AM & materials solutions with strong recurring revenue potential : Together, Nano Dimension’s and Desktop Metal’s portfolio will be focused on high-tech solutions that generate premium margins and are supported by an installed machine base of over 8,000 systems, representing significant opportunities for recurring revenue generation from a larger services and consumables offering. The combined company will benefit from significantly enhanced scale and a diversified profile with 2023 combined revenue of $246 million , of which 28 % was generated by recurring revenue streams from the services and consumables. The combined company’s complementary expertise and leadership in solutions for mass production will create an AM company that has a record of delivering solutions for manufacturing at high volumes.

: Together, Nano Dimension’s and Desktop Metal’s portfolio will be focused on high-tech solutions that generate premium margins and are supported by an installed machine base of over 8,000 systems, representing significant opportunities for recurring revenue generation from a larger services and consumables offering. The combined company will benefit from significantly enhanced scale and a diversified profile with , of which from the services and consumables. The combined company’s complementary expertise and leadership in solutions for mass production will create an AM company that has a record of delivering solutions for manufacturing at high volumes. Together, the combined company will have a strong financial profile and cash reserves, to support a path to profitability and strategic initiatives: The combination will enable pooling of resources in administration, sales, marketing and R&D and generate efficiencies and cost savings opportunities, while enhancing R&D and innovation capabilities. The combination is anticipated to generate in excess of $30 million in run-rate synergies over the next few years, in addition to previously announced cost savings from each of the two organizations. We believe business operations and capabilities will provide for consolidation opportunities as the combined company focuses on core geographies, including offices, R&D and manufacturing facilities in the multiple U.S. locations, UK, Germany, Switzerland Netherland, Italy, Israel and APAC.

Transaction Highlights

Subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, Nano Dimension will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Desktop Metal for $5.50 per share in cash. The purchase price may be adjusted for:

Transaction expenses: Desktop Metal estimates that transaction expenses will be approximately $11 million, which would result in an approximate decrease of $0.44 per share. The maximum reduction, based on expenses, is $0.63 per share.

If the closing of the transaction extends into 2025, Nano Dimension has committed to providing Desktop Metal with a $20 million secured loan facility. Desktop Metal does not expect to draw on the facility, but to the extent it does, there will be an adjustment to the purchase price based on the amount drawn prior to closing of up to $0.80 per share.

If all reductions will occur, the price will be $4.07 per share, a total consideration of $135 million.

The closing of the transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of Desktop Metal’s stockholders, and required regulatory approvals, and certain termination rights as described in the merger agreement.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement, will be provided in a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K to be filed by Nano Dimension and a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Desktop Metal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov.

Timing and Approvals

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions described above.

Financing

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Nano Dimension intends to finance the transaction using its cash on hand. The combined company is expected to have a strong cash position at closing, with approximately $665 million at the $5.50 per share price ,or $680 million at the reduced price $4.07 per share price as described above, of projected cash and cash equivalents post-transaction, which assumes no repurchases of Desktop Metal’s $115 million outstanding convertible notes which will be required as a result of the transaction if holders accept the offer to repurchase, unless refinanced.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management from Nano Dimension and Desktop Metal will be hosting a joint investor call Wednesday, July 3rd at 8:30 AM ET.

Listen in and join Q&A via dial-in and/or listen in and view a presentation via the webcast link per below:

Dial-in toll free: 844-695-5517

Dial-in international: 1-412-902-6751

Dial-in for Israel toll free: 1-80-9212373

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=KMeTv6O4

Advisors

Greenhill & Co., LLC, an affiliate of Mizuho, is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Nano Dimension, and Greenberg Traurig and Sullivan & Worcester LLP are serving as Nano Dimension’s legal counsel. Stifel is serving as financial advisor to Desktop Metal, while Latham & Watkins LLP and Shibolet & Co. are serving as legal counsel.