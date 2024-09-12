Addressing the Range Issues for Electric Heavy Goods Vehicles – TUAL’s Swappable PowerBank Offers an Immediate Solution

TUAL, leading innovator in electric commercial-vehicle charging solutions, today announces its state-of-the-art, highly flexible PowerBank Pro-Charging offering for electric Heavy Goods Vehicles (eHGVs).

Image Credit: TUAL

As the global push towards electrifying transportation intensifies, one sector remains critically underserved: eHGVs. The lack of public megawatt charging infrastructure is a major hurdle, leaving fleet operators and logistics companies grappling with the limitations of current charging solutions, which is to charge at base – significantly limiting the range of use-cases for 16 to 44 tonne vehicles. TUAL, a leader in electric vehicle charging technology, is addressing this gap with its innovative, 120 kWH and 180 kWH swappable powerbank solutions, which will maximise vehicle up-time whilst ensuring route flexibility and extending an eHGV’s stem millage by up to 120 miles, depending on application.

The transportation industry is at a crossroads, with regulatory pressures and sustainability goals driving a rapid shift towards zero-emission vehicles. However, the transition to eHGVs has been hindered by the almost complete absence of robust and accessible megawatt charging networks. Current public charging infrastructure is not only inaccessible and underpowered for these heavy-duty vehicles but would also contribute to significant operational downtime – impacting productivity, profitability, and vehicle viability.

TUAL’s swappable powerbanks represent a breakthrough in addressing the immediate charging needs of eHGVs. Developed in collaboration with some of Europe’s largest fleet operators, these powerbanks offer a modular and scalable solution that can be integrated seamlessly into existing eHGV platforms. This technology enables haulage fleet operators to maintain continuous operations without relying on the UK’s underdeveloped megawatt charging infrastructure.

Philip Clarke, CEO and Founder of TUAL, emphasises the importance of this innovation: “The transition to electric heavy goods vehicles is essential for achieving our environmental targets, but they are handicapped by limited range. This impacts the use-cases and routes they can operate on, as the current charging infrastructure is simply not scaled for heavy goods vehicles. our swappable PowerBanks are designed to bridge this gap, providing a reliable and flexible solution that keeps eHGV fleets on the move. This technology is ready for deployment now, offering a viable alternative to the long-mooted and long-delayed public megawatt charging network.”

Unlike traditional charging, which can take hours, TUAL’s powerbanks can be swapped out in under five minutes, ensuring that vehicles spend more time on the road and less time charging.

The modular nature of TUAL’s powerbanks means they can be scaled to meet the specific needs of different eLCV and eHGV fleet sizes and use-cases. This flexibility is crucial for operators looking to future-proof their fleets as vehicle and battery technologies evolve.

By utilising TUAL’s swappable powerbanks, fleets can operate independently of the existing grid infrastructure, which is often non-existent or insufficient for supporting the demands of eHGVs. This independence not only enhances operational efficiency, but also reduces the strain on local power grids.

With TUAL’s technology, eHGVs can extend their range and operational hours – making them more viable for long-haul stem routes and other demanding applications where regular eHGVs would fall short.

The utilisation of TUAL’s swappable powerbanks is a critical step towards realising the full potential of electric heavy goods vehicles. By addressing the current infrastructure challenges head-on, TUAL is not only facilitating the adoption of eHGVs but also setting a new standard for what is possible in sustainable road transport.

As the logistics and transportation industries face increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprints, TUAL’s innovative approach offers a practical and immediate solution to one of the most pressing challenges in the electrification of heavy goods vehicles.