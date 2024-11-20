New Design Strategy for High-Performance, Long-Lasting Perovskite Solar Cells

In a recent study published in Energy and Environmental Science, researchers from the University of Surrey and collaborators developed lead-tin perovskite solar cells with a power conversion efficiency (PCE) of over 23 %, one of the highest achieved with this material. They used a design approach that increased the devices' lifespan by 66 %. PCE refers to the proportion of sunlight a solar cell can convert into usable electricity.

Image Credit: University of Surrey

While silicon solar panels remain widely used on rooftops, perovskite/silicon solar panels are gaining popularity. The next major technological advancement is expected to be fully "all-perovskite" panels with even higher efficiencies.

To make this technology commercially viable, scientists must address challenges related to improving stability and efficiency, particularly in relation to the lead-tin perovskite cell used in this design.

This collaborative study, initiated by the University of Surrey, addresses these challenges and identifies previously unknown mechanisms that contribute to stability and efficiency losses, helping the scientific community advance this technology.

The understanding we have developed from this work has allowed us to identify a strategy that improves the efficiency and extends the operational lifetime of these devices when exposed to ambient conditions. This advancement is a major step towards high-efficiency, long-lasting solar panels, which will give more people access to affordable clean energy while reducing the reliance on fossil fuels and global carbon emissions. Hashini Perera, Ph.D. Student and Study Lead Author, Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey

The research team focused on understanding the efficiency and stability losses caused by the hole transport layer, which is essential for the operation of the solar cell, in order to achieve these improvements.

To prevent the chemical reactions that lead to cell degradation, they incorporated an iodine-reducing substance. This approach enhanced the practicality and cost-effectiveness of lead-tin solar cells for long-term use by extending their lifespan and improving their efficiency.

By significantly enhancing the efficiency of our perovskite-based solar cells, we are moving closer to producing cheaper and more sustainable solar panels. We are already working on refining these materials, processes, and the device architecture to tackle the remaining challenges. Dr. Imalka Jayawardena, Study Co-Author, Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey

Professor Ravi Silva, Director of the Advanced Technology Institute at the University of Surrey, said: “This research brings us closer to panels that not only generate more power over their lifetime but are also longer lasting. Greater efficiency and fewer replacements mean more green energy with less waste. The University of Surrey is in the process of building a 12.5MW solar farm where we can test some of these modules. We are confident that our innovative perovskite research will accelerate the widespread commercial adoption of perovskite-based solar panels.”

This research supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals 7 (clean and affordable energy), 9 (industry, innovation, and infrastructure), and 13 (climate action).

Journal Reference:

Perera, H., et al. (2024) 23.2% efficient low band gap perovskite solar cells with cyanogen management. Energy & Environmental Science. doi.org/10.1039/d4ee03001j.