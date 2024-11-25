Posted in | News | Ceramic Materials | Materials Research

Defect-Engineered Ceramic Material for Enhanced Energy Storage

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerNov 25 2024

In a recent study published in the Journal of Advanced Ceramics, a research group led by Prof. Dr. Zong-Yang Shen from Jingdezhen Ceramic University explored dielectric materials for energy storage capacitors. They disclosed aliovalent rare earth ion Sm3+-doped relaxor ferroelectric Ba0.12Na0.3Bi0.3Sr0.28-1.5x0.5xSmxTiO3 (abbreviated as Smx-BNBST) solid solutions through defect-engineered phase/domain structure competition.

Aliovalent Sm-doping at A-site enables defect-induced phase competition between tetragonal phase and pseudo-cubic phase not only strengthens polarization switching ability but also improves dielectric temperature stability via thermal evolutions. A high 91% energy efficiency with discharge density of 2.1 J/cm3 was achieved in Sm0.07-BNBST ceramics at a low electric field of 114 kV/cm, which is closely related to a reduced Pr demonstrated by PFM measurement.
Aliovalent Sm-doping at A-site enables defect-induced phase competition between the tetragonal phase and pseudo-cubic phase, not only strengthens polarization switching ability but also improves dielectric temperature stability via thermal evolutions. A high 91 % energy efficiency with discharge density of 2.1 J/cm3 was achieved in Sm0.07-BNBST ceramics at a low electric field of 114 kV/cm, which is closely related to a reduced Pr demonstrated by PFM measurement. Image Credit: Journal of Advanced Ceramics, Tsinghua University Press

High discharge density was achieved in high-quality relaxor ferroelectric BNT-based ceramics through a combination of chemical doping, hierarchical structure design, advanced sintering technology, and defect structure engineering.

However, the energy efficiency of BNT-based ceramics remains low, at 60 to 70%, meaning a significant portion of stored energy is lost, generating additional joule heat. Low energy efficiency is a critical, yet often overlooked, issue that requires proper solutions.

Sm0.07-BNBST ceramics outperform other documented dielectric materials under the same electric field, achieving a high energy efficiency of 91% and a recoverable energy density of 2.1 J/cm3 at a low electric field of 114 kV/cm.

In this work, we proposed that defect-induced phase competition between tetragonal phase P4bm and pseudo-cubic phase Pm3m not only strengthens polarization switching ability but also improves dielectric temperature stability via thermal evolutions. More importantly, a high 91% energy efficiency with discharge density of 2.1 J/cm3 was achieved in Sm0.07-BNBST ceramics at a low electric field of 114 kV/cm, which is closely related to a reduced Pr demonstrated by PFM measurement.

Prof. Zong-Yang Shen, Study Corresponding Author and Vice Dean, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Jingdezhen Ceramic University

Related Stories

His research interests include dielectric ceramics for high power density energy storage capacitors, as well as piezoelectric ceramics with high Curie temperatures.

Reduced domain size determines the remanent polarization (Pr), while the competition between tetragonal phase and pseudo-cubic phase determines the maximum polarization (Pmax). For the x=0 composition, it exhibits obvious ferroelectricity with increasing voltage; and after the electric field is removed, the polarization direction is still maintained and difficult to return to the initial state, corresponding to a high Pr,” Prof. Zong-Yang Shen added.

He added, “For the x=0.07 composition, the ferroelectricity is significantly weakened; when the external voltage is removed, the polarization direction can quickly return to the initial state, corresponding to a low Pr. The rapid response of polarization switching in Sm0.07-BNBST ceramics indicates that it has highly active polar nanoregions (PNRs), which produce low Pr and moderate Pmax, contributing to enhanced energy density and efficiency.

As the Sm concentration increases, the P-E loops of Smx-BNBST ceramics gradually become slimmer, and both Pmax and Pr gradually decrease, indicating that Sm doping weakens the ferroelectricity. When the Sm equals to 0.07 mol, Pmax shows a sudden increase, which may be related to the synergistic contributions of tetragonal/pseudo-cubic phase competition and reduced domain size,” added Zong-Yang Shen.

He continued, “Compared with pure BNBST ceramics with one dielectric peak of <100 °C, Smx-BNBST ceramics exhibit a new weak dielectric peak near ~200 °C, which should be related to the thermal evolution of defect-induced phase competition between tetragonal phase and pseudo-cubic phase in BNT ceramics. As the Sm concentration increases, the dielectric peaks gradually broaden, and the corresponding transition temperature Tm1 shifts towards lower temperatures, strengthening the dielectric temperature stability.

Prof. Zong-Yang Shen concluded, “In the following work, we will do research on designing and analyzing the influence of defect structure on dielectric and ferroelectric behaviors of BNT-based ceramics.

He wants to develop BNT-based ceramics with high discharge density and energy efficiency at low electric fields, which he will subsequently construct into multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) to help progress the development of dielectric materials for practical applications.

Dong-Xu Li, Wei Deng, Zhipeng Li, Xuhai Shi, You Zhang, Wenqin Luo, and Fusheng Song from School of Materials Science and Engineering, Jingdezhen Ceramic University in Jingdezhen, China; Deng Wei from Research Center for Advanced Functional Ceramics at Wuzhen Laboratory, Jiaxing, China; You Zhang from Ceramic Research Institute of Light Industry of China, Jingdezhen, China; Chao-Feng Wu from Center of Advanced Ceramic Materials and Devices at Yangtze Delta Region Institute of Tsinghua University, Zhejiang province, China are the other study contributors.

National Natural Science Foundation of China (52267002), Natural Science Foundation of Jiangxi Province (20212ACB204010), and the Science & Technology Research Project of Jiangxi Provincial Education Department (GJJ211301) supported the study.

Journal Reference:

Li, D.-X. et. al. (2024) Aliovalent Sm-doping enables BNT-based realxor ferroelectric ceramics with > 90% energy efficiency. Journal of Advanced Ceramics. doi.org/10.26599/JAC.2024.9220999

Source:

Tsinghua University Press

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback