Enhanced Efficiency in Turquoise Hydrogen Production

Dr. Woohyun Kim’s Hydrogen Research Department at the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) has created an innovative nickel-cobalt composite catalyst to accelerate the production and commercialization of turquoise hydrogen, as reported in Fuel Processing Technology.

RTP) 8Ni-2Co_CeO 2 Catalyst_Long-Term Experiment Test Result. Image Credit: Korea Institute of Energy Research

In 2021, the Korean government unveiled the “First Hydrogen Economy Implementation Plan,” which aims to produce 28 million tons of clean hydrogen domestically by 2050. As a result, current hydrogen research has been heavily focused on producing methods that limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Turquoise hydrogen, a clean hydrogen technique, creates hydrogen and solid carbon by thermally decomposing natural gas’s primary component, methane (CH₄). While it uses fossil fuels as a source, it does not release carbon dioxide during production. As a result, it eliminates the need for additional carbon capture and storage, allowing for the creation of clean hydrogen.

However, the commercialization of the turquoise hydrogen technique has been delayed due to difficulties in generating the necessary heat for the process. Catalytic Turquoise hydrogen production typically uses nickel- and iron-based catalysts, which have low activity at lower temperatures, necessitating the utilization of high temperatures of around 900 °C for sustained production.

A concern that must be solved is the lack of potential applications for the carbon created alongside hydrogen during the process.

To overcome the limits of conventional catalysts, the research team successfully designed a new catalyst by combining cobalt and nickel. Compared to previously examined catalysts, the newly designed catalyst produces hydrogen more efficiently at substantially lower temperatures.

When utilized as a catalyst in the manufacturing of carbon-based materials, cobalt significantly increases electrical activity and durability. Building on this finding, the researchers added cobalt to a nickel-based catalyst and ran tests to improve its composition and ensure reproducibility. As a result, they discovered that a composition consisting of 8% nickel and 2% cobalt had the maximum hydrogen production efficiency.

Based on initial activity measured during the first 30 minutes, the new catalyst produced more than 50% more hydrogen than previously established catalysts, even at a low temperature of 600 °C. While conventional catalysts maintain their initial activity for roughly 90 minutes, the novel catalyst extends this endurance by 60%, lasting approximately 150 minutes.

The researchers also noticed the creation of carbon nanotubes on the catalyst surface following the reaction. Carbon nanotubes are widely employed in various applications, including secondary battery electrodes and construction materials. This discovery emphasizes the potential for producing high-value-added carbon compounds alongside hydrogen production.

This research demonstrates a groundbreaking outcome, enabling the simultaneous production of hydrogen and carbon nanotubes, achieving both productivity and economic efficiency. We plan to further research mass-production technology utilizing the developed catalyst, conduct performance evaluations, and secure core material technology and reaction system design capabilities. Dr. Woohyun Kim, Research Head, Korea Institute of Energy Research

The Korea Institute of Energy Research’s Research Program funded this study.

Journal Reference: