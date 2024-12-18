Groundbreaking Discovery in Nanoscale Magnetism

Researchers Deepak Singh and Carsten Ullrich from the University of Missouri's College of Arts and Science have discovered a new type of quasiparticle found in all magnetic materials, regardless of temperature or strength. Their findings were published in the journal Physical Review Research.

The nanoscale world, where this discovery takes place, is incredibly small—so tiny that a single strand of hair would need to be shrunk a million times to reach this scale. At this level, atoms and molecules exhibit unique properties that remain hidden in larger systems.

This discovery reveals novel characteristics of magnetism, challenging established theories and demonstrating that magnetic phenomena are more dynamic and complex than previously understood.

We have all seen the bubbles that form in sparkling water or other carbonated drink products. The quasiparticles are like those bubbles, and we found they can freely move around at remarkably fast speeds. Carsten Ullrich, Curators Distinguished Professor, Physics and Astronomy, University of Missouri

This discovery could contribute to the development of a new generation of electronics that are faster, more efficient, and consume less energy. However, scientists must first determine how this finding can be integrated into practical applications.

The research has the potential to advance the field of spintronics, or “spin electronics.” Unlike traditional electronics, which rely on the electrical charge of electrons to store and process information, spintronics leverages the natural spin of electrons—a property intrinsic to their quantum nature.

Deepak Singh, an Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy with expertise in spintronics, explains that a spintronics-powered cell phone battery could last hundreds of hours on a single charge.

The spin nature of these electrons is responsible for the magnetic phenomena. Electrons have two properties: a charge and a spin. So, instead of using the conventional charge, we use the rotational, or spinning, property. It is more efficient because the spin dissipates much less energy than the charge. Deepak Singh, Associate Professor, University of Missouri

Singh’s team, led by Singh and former graduate student Jiason Guo, conducted the experiments, using Singh’s extensive expertise with magnetic materials to enhance their properties.

Working alongside postdoctoral researcher Daniel Hill, Ullrich’s group analyzed Singh’s data and developed models to explain the unusual behavior observed using powerful spectrometers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The team had previously identified this dynamic behavior at the nanoscale in an earlier study, and the current research builds on those findings.

The study was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science, Basic Energy Sciences. The authors are solely responsible for the content, which does not necessarily reflect the views of the funding agency.

Guo, now a postdoctoral fellow at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Hill are the first and second authors of the study. The research team also included Valeria Lauter, Laura Stingaciu, and Piotr Zolnierczuk, scientists from Oak Ridge.

Journal Reference:

‌Guo, J., et al. (2024) Emergent topological quasiparticle kinetics in constricted nanomagnets. Physical Review Research. doi.org/10.1103/physrevresearch.6.043144.