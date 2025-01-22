Posted in | News | Semiconductor | Business

Vitrek Honored as Top Semiconductor Solution Provider of 2024

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
VitrekJan 22 2025

Vitrek, a leader in high-performance test and measurement equipment, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Top Ten Semiconductor Solutions Providers of 2024 by Semiconductor Review Magazine. This award underscores Vitrek's reputation and trust among customers and industry peers, as well as its innovative contributions to the semiconductor industry.

Image Credit: Vitrek

Related Stories

The award was granted after evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the editorial board of Semiconductor Review. Vitrek's comprehensive range of high-precision solutions, including products from its MTI Instruments and GaGe brands, played a significant role in earning this accolade.

Vitrek's Achievements Recognize the Collective Impact of Its Three Brands:

  • MTI Instruments: Known for high-precision, non-contact capacitive measurement tools, the MTI line includes the semi-automatic Proforma 300iSA, which offers full wafer scanning and thickness accuracy of +/- 0.25 µ.
  • GaGe: Specializing in high-resolution, high-speed digitizer cards capable of streaming vast amounts of data at high speeds, the GaGe products are integral to various applications, including measuring ion density, ultrasonically imaging chiplet bonds and identifying defective MOSFETs.
  • Vitrek: Renowned for precise high-voltage measurement, the Vitrek line of products are used in larger equipment such as ion implanters and automated test systems, among other applications.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Semiconductor Review," said Ken Ameika, Vitrek VP of Global Sales. "This award is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We will continue to push the boundaries of technology to meet the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry."

Vitrek's products are trusted by globally recognized compliance and standards organizations, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL). Manufactured in the U.S. and supporting the CHIPS Act, Vitrek's portfolio combines American ingenuity with a global reach, supported by a robust distribution network and U.S.-based servicing.

Source:

Vitrek

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback