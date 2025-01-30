Posted in | News | Business | New Product

Unveiling the Future of Precision Chemical Metering – Announcing the TD Series of Pumps from LMI

LMI PumpsJan 30 2025

In the ever-evolving landscape of industrial automation, the quest for equipment that combines versatility, precision, and connectivity has been relentless. “Today, we’re thrilled to introduce a product that not only meets these demands but sets a new benchmark for excellence in the field of chemical metering pumps,” said Josh Donegia, Global Product Manager at LMI Pumps. “The TD Series is a masterpiece of engineering that promises to revolutionize process control applications across industries.”

Image Credit: LMI Pumps

The Pinnacle of Versatility and Control

The TD Series emerges as the most adaptable chemical metering pumps available today, standing out with its extraordinary range of control features. From optional manual speed adjustment to its compatibility with SCADA systems for full remote control, the TD Series offers an unparalleled level of flexibility. The inclusion of MODBUS, and Bluetooth connectivity ensures that these pumps are ready to integrate seamlessly into the modern, interconnected industrial environment.

Innovation at the Core

LMI's commitment to innovation is evident in the completely redesigned liquid-ends of the TD Series pumps. The new liquid-ends are crafted with superior materials, integrating double-ball check valves and over- molded diaphragms engineered for extended durability, capable of operating continuously for up to 40 million strokes. Coupled with the proven FASTPRIMETM technology, these pumps guarantee quick, effortless commissioning and priming.

The drive system at the core of the TD series is the first of its kind in any pump on the market today and promises more flexibility, control precision, and unparallelled efficiency to reduce energy consumption and maximize system durability and accuracy.

Tailored to Your Needs

Understanding the diverse needs of process control, the TD Series is available in three distinct models: Basic, Advanced, and COMMs. Each model is meticulously designed to fit into the application with ease:

  • The Manual model is the epitome of simplicity, offering straightforward speed control while maintaining the high standards of accuracy and robustness expected from LMI's enhanced drive system.
  • The Advanced model takes functionality to new heights, providing multiple internal and external control options. A large digital TFT display offers intuitive access to a wealth of sophisticated features, including calibration assist, multiple digital I/Os, batch and dose modes, system and user totalizers, Bluetooth, and much more.
  • The COMMs model incorporates all the features of the Advanced model and further expands its horizons with the addition of industrial protocol communications, making it the perfect choice for those seeking comprehensive connectivity.

Embark on a Journey of Unmatched Precision

The TD Series from LMI Pumps is not just a product; it is a statement – a testament to the power  innovation and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Donegia goes on to say, “We invite you to experience the future of chemical metering with the TD Series, where versatility, control, and precision converge to create

LMI Pumps

