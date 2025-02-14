Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Blueshift Unveils AeroZero® Lightweight Thermal Protection Tape for Enhanced Safety in Electronic Devices

Blueshift, a technology leader in thermal protection systems (TPS), has launched a new series of AeroZero® Tapes designed to regulate temperature fluctuations in electronic devices and prevent potential damage from thermal anomalies. These advanced tapes provide superior heat management solutions for a wide range of consumer and industrial applications.

Image Credit: Blueshift

AeroZero® Tapes act as both a thermal and electrical insulation barrier, ideally suited for handheld and wearable electronics that experience temperature cycles during normal operation and charging, are exposed to extreme conditions, or use lithium-ion batteries. They are also well-suited for emergency rescue portable radios where high and fluctuating temperatures can impact both user safety and the structural integrity and performance of devices.

AeroZero® Tape applications in electronic devices include:

  • Wearables: AeroZero® Tapes can mitigate heat buildup in devices such as smart watches, virtual reality equipment and night vision googles during operational use, ensuring device safety and comfort for users, even in the case of unexpected thermal events.
  • Emergency Rescue Portable Radios: In critical situations, such as firefighting incidents, AeroZero® Tape ensures reliable operation by managing thermal fluctuations and protecting sensitive components from overheating.
  • Handheld Consumer Devices: Devices such as night vision cameras that cycle heat during operation and those that use lithium-ion batteries benefit from AeroZero® Tape’s lightweight and thin design, providing effective thermal protection without adding bulk or weight.

Already proven in the medical and aerospace industries, AeroZero® Tapes are designed for electronic device engineers, product designers, manufacturers, and R&D teams seeking advanced thermal management solutions. These tapes are ideal for applications where weight reduction, material thickness, safety, and ease of application are critical factors.

Tim Burbey, President of Blueshift, highlights the company’s expertise in mission-critical industries like space and commercial aerospace, emphasizing the proven reliability of AeroZero® Tape: 

“We’re leveraging our insights to provide AeroZero Tapes to electronic device engineers and OEMs developing systems where thermal protection is essential. This solution is particularly valuable for designs with space and weight restrictions, cyclical temperature challenges, or those needing an easy-to-apply thermal barrier,” he explains.

Blueshift primarily offers AeroZero® Tapes in commercially available formats, with a range of customization options available to address specific application needs. Available in various widths from 5mm to 100mm and thicknesses, AeroZero® Tapes can be tailored to tackle unique thermal challenges that other tapes on the market cannot.

“With virtually limitless design possibilities, AeroZero® Tapes help enhance product safety and protect brand reputation,” adds Tim. “Our tapes offer safe and reliable thermal protection for components that require precise, high-performance materials.” 

Source:

Blueshift

