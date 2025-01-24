Blueshift Unveils AeroZero® Lightweight & Thin Thermal Protection Tape for Enhanced Safety in Medical Devices

Blueshift, a technology leader in thermal protection systems (TPS), has launched a new series of AeroZero® Tapes for use in medical devices to mitigate the potentially damaging effect of extreme transient and cycled temperatures, helping to safeguard both patient health and the functionality of medical devices during exposure to temperature extremes.

Image Credit: Blueshift

The tape acts as both a thermal and electrical insulation barrier, offering protection for cyclical and transient thermal events that may occur during device operation, charging, and battery thermal runaway. AeroZero® Tape’s chemical inertness adds another layer of safety for sensitive medical environments.

Already proven in the medical device and aerospace industries, AeroZero® Tapes have also passed standard thermal, biocompatibility, sterility, and accelerated aging testing. These tapes are designed for medical device engineers, product designers, manufacturers, and R&D teams seeking advanced thermal management solutions. With their ultra-thin, lightweight, and flexible design, AeroZero® Tapes are ideal for applications where design space is extremely limited, and weight reduction, material thickness, safety, and ease of application are critical factors.

Three areas where AeroZero® Tapes are beneficial in the medical device industry:

Implantable Medical Devices: AeroZero ® Tape can be used to help protect patient health as well as sensitive components in implantable medical devices. Its compact format and reliable performance ensures thermal protection during critical thermal events.

Tape can be used to help protect patient health as well as sensitive components in implantable medical devices. Its compact format and reliable performance ensures thermal protection during critical thermal events. Wearable Medical Devices: For wearable medical devices, AeroZero ® Tapes’ ultra-thin, lightweight, and flexible characteristics make them well-suited for continuous-use devices, ensuring consistent performance under cyclical and transient thermal challenges.

Tapes’ ultra-thin, lightweight, and flexible characteristics make them well-suited for continuous-use devices, ensuring consistent performance under cyclical and transient thermal challenges. Portable Diagnostic Devices: In portable devices like blood glucose monitors and ECG/EKG monitors, AeroZero® Tapes deliver thin, lightweight, yet reliable thermal protection during extended use, enhancing device safety and functionality.

Tim Burbey, President of Blueshift, highlights the company’s expertise in the mission-critical industries of medical devices and aerospace, emphasizing the proven reliability of AeroZero Tape:

“We’re leveraging our insights to provide AeroZero Tapes to medical device engineers and OEMs developing systems where thermal protection is essential. This solution is particularly valuable for designs with space and weight limitations, cyclical temperature challenges, or those needing an easy-to-apply thermal barrier.”

Blueshift primarily offers AeroZero® Tapes in commercially available formats, with a range of customization options available to address specific application needs. Offered in various thicknesses and widths, AeroZero Tapes are designed to tackle unique thermal challenges that other tapes in the market cannot.

“With virtually limitless design possibilities, AeroZero Tapes help enhance product safety and protect brand reputation,” adds Tim. “Our tapes offer safe and reliable thermal protection for components that require precise, high-performance materials.”