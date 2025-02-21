Growing Concerns Over Phthalates in Plastic Packaging Highlight Importance of Alternative Packaging Solutions, Says GlobalData

The use of phthalates in plastic packaging is facing increased scrutiny due to a growing body of research that underscores significant health risks linked to these chemicals, observers GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. This concern has led to legal action by environmental organizations such as Earthjustice and the Environmental Defense Fund against the FDA over its alleged refusal to address regulation concerning the issue.

Image Credit: GlobalData Consumer Survey, Q4 2024

One notable health risk associated with plastics is their propensity to absorb flavors, colors, and odors, which consequently raises concerns about the potential leaching of harmful chemicals into food and beverage products packaged with this material.



Chris Rowland, Packaging Consultant and Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The European Union has implemented a ban or imposed restrictions on certain phthalate compounds that come into contact with food, a regulatory move adopted by other nations such as the United Kingdom and Canada. To future-proof their packaging capabilities, FMCG companies could explore innovative alternatives, including paper or plant-based materials, regardless of lagging regulation in the US. While initially this shift may entail higher costs, the growing consumer awareness of health risks associated with plastic packaging, coupled with a rising preference for sustainable packaging solutions and the tightening of global regulations on plastic packaging use, suggests that a failure to adapt could lead to a long-term competitive disadvantage.”

Physical Health and Fitness Concerns Could be Impacting Packaging Choices

According to the latest consumer survey by GlobalData for Q4 2024, nearly half of global consumers (47%) are "extremely" or "quite" concerned about their physical fitness and health.

The same survey also highlights that over 50% of consumers are “extremely” or “quite concerned” about the amount of processed food they eat or give to others in the “meat”, “pre-packaged meals”, and “food/drinks for children" categories.

Rowland continues: “Consumers who are concerned about their physical fitness and dietary intake of processed foods tend to be more open to alternatives to plastic packaging. Consequently, an opportunity may arise for consumer packaged goods manufacturers to respond to these concerns, by providing packaging free from phthalates, prominently displaying this feature on the packaging, and working with their packaging suppliers to pioneer innovations in paper and biodegradable packaging for processed foods.”

“Phthalate-Free” Claims Associated with Personal Care Products

At present, "Phthalate-Free" claims are predominantly associated with products within the personal care category, including soaps, cosmetics, and skincare products. Brands that provide phthalate-free options, such as Ecover, MyPure, and Natural Beauty, are at the forefront of this initiative. Additionally, certain niche food producers are making strides by advocating for packaging that is plastic-free, biodegradable, and recyclable. A case in point is Pheasants Hill Farm in the UK, which markets a range of food products, including steaks, mince, and burgers—in plastic-free pouches. These pouches are constructed from plant-based materials, which are claimed to be biodegradable, compostable, and ocean-friendly.

Alternative Packaging Formats are Increasing in Both Variety and Popularity

Numerous packaging formats are now being presented as safer and more environmentally friendly alternatives to phthalate-containing plastic packaging. For example, mushroom packaging employs mycelium—the root structure of mushrooms—to bind agricultural waste into biodegradable packaging materials. This method is not only more sustainable but also provides natural insulation and protection for fragile goods. Seaweed is another material gaining popularity in the packaging industry because of its biodegradable properties and its ability to decompose without leaving harmful residues.

Rowland adds: “The health and environmental concerns associated with plastic packaging are significant and complex. Addressing these issues necessitates a collaborative effort from consumers, businesses, and regulators to adopt sustainable practices and alternative materials. By adopting paper-based packaging and other alternative materials, brands can align with consumer preferences, comply with regulations, and demonstrate their commitment to health, well-being, and sustainability.”