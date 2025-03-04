Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | Materials Research

Role of Nutritional Amino Acids and Water in Plastic Decomposition by Mealworms

A recent study published in Advanced Energy and Sustainability Research explores how nutritional amino acids (AAs)—both essential (EAAs) and nonessential (NEAAs)—affect the breakdown of polystyrene (PS) by mealworms (Tenebrio molitor). Researchers found that the type and availability of amino acids significantly influenced the rate at which mealworms decompose plastic.

Image if a mealworm under a magnifying glass.

Image Credit: Dr.MYM/Shutterstock.com

Background

Mealworm larvae can digest certain types of plastic, including PS, during their development. This makes them a potential tool for reducing plastic waste and microplastic pollution through biodegradation.

However, plastic alone does not provide enough nutrients for mealworm larvae, which limits their ability to break it down efficiently. Researchers have tested supplementing their diet with natural food sources like sucrose, soy protein, wheat bran, chayote, and water, all of which have been shown to increase plastic consumption rates.

Related Stories

AAs, which are essential for many biological processes, might also help improve mealworm health and enhance plastic degradation. Until now, no studies have explored whether feeding mealworms individual free amino acids could boost their ability to break down plastic.

Methods

The study tested three EAAs—phenylalanine (Phe), tryptophan (Trp), and valine (Val)—and three NEAAs—cysteine hydrochloride (Cys), glutamine (Gln), and glutamic acid (Glu). Monosodium glutamate (MSG), an ionic form of Glu, was also included. Two control groups were established: one with only PS and another with PS and water.

Mealworm larvae in the PS group were given 0.4g PS cubes. In the experimental groups, AA solutions (2 mol/L) were sprayed onto the plastic three times a day. Over 10 days, researchers measured the remaining plastic, survival rates, mortality, and waste production daily. After 10 days, measurements were taken every five days until all the plastic was consumed.

At the end of the experiment, the larvae were starved for 48 hours to allow full digestion of PS, then frozen, dried, ground into powder, and stored for analysis. Researchers examined their dry matter (DM), crude fat (CF), and crude protein (CP) levels. They also used statistical models to compare plastic consumption rates and survival across the different groups.

Results and Discussion

The study found that adding AAs improved plastic biodegradation and helped maintain mealworm health. The effectiveness of different AAs in enhancing plastic breakdown followed this order: Cys < Gln < Glu < Trp < Phe ~ Val.

EAAs helped larvae survive longer, reduced cannibalism, and improved their plastic degradation efficiency by supporting metabolic pathways involved in plastic digestion. NEAAs like Glu, which are naturally abundant in mealworms, contributed to maintaining a balanced digestive environment, further aiding PS breakdown. This suggests that a combination of EAAs and NEAAs could improve both mealworm health and plastic degradation efficiency.

Some AAs, such as Cys and Gln, had little effect compared to just adding water. Among EAAs, Trp was the least effective, while Val and Phe showed stronger results. The study also found that reducing PS in the larvae’s diet while increasing protein content improved growth and waste degradation efficiency.

Overall, amino acid supplementation helped mealworm larvae survive longer while consuming plastic. In contrast, larvae that ate only PS had higher mortality rates and significantly lower body mass and fat levels, likely due to metabolic stress from an inadequate diet.

What's Next for Mealworm Plastic Recycling?

This study suggests that optimizing the diet of mealworm larvae could enhance their ability to break down plastic. Future research should focus on understanding the relationship between diet, gut bacteria, and plastic biodegradation, as well as using biotechnology to improve this process. These insights could lead to more effective and sustainable ways to manage plastic waste.

Journal Reference

Wang, X. et al. (2025). Enhancing Plastic Decomposition in Mealworms (Tenebrio molitor): The Role of Nutritional Amino Acids and Water. Advanced Energy and Sustainability Research. DOI: 10.1002/aesr.202400378, https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/aesr.202400378

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, March 04). Role of Nutritional Amino Acids and Water in Plastic Decomposition by Mealworms. AZoM. Retrieved on March 04, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64313.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Role of Nutritional Amino Acids and Water in Plastic Decomposition by Mealworms". AZoM. 04 March 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64313>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Role of Nutritional Amino Acids and Water in Plastic Decomposition by Mealworms". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64313. (accessed March 04, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Role of Nutritional Amino Acids and Water in Plastic Decomposition by Mealworms. AZoM, viewed 04 March 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64313.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback