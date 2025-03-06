NOX Energy Introduces Affordable Charging for Australia's 3+ Million Strata Lots

Australian company NOX Energy today announced the delivery of its much-awaited strata charging system, which solves the problem of eMobility charging for over three million strata lots in Australia (2022 Australasian Strata Insights Report).

NOX Energy Intelligent Power Socket (IPS). Image Credit: NOX Energy

Previously unable to access smart, scalable and cost-effective charging, approximately four million apartment and townhouse residents will now be able to overcome one of the most significant barriers to eMobility uptake in Australia – no on-site charging facilities where they choose to live.

"As an Aussie company, our goal is to democratize access to eMobility charging, ensuring that no Australian is shut out of the electric mobility revolution," said Wylie Chak, Co-Founder and Director at NOX Energy. "By focusing on the needs of strata communities, we're removing the barriers that have historically prevented apartment dwellers from embracing electric vehicles, e-bikes and e-scooters."

NOX Energy has developed and is successfully trialling a cost-effective, accessible charging solution tailored for apartment owners and strata residents.

The NOX Energy Intelligent Power Socket (IPS) is a smart, weatherproof IoT device offering safe and reliable charging without costly infrastructure overhauls. The IPS can be installed by any licenced electrician with no heavy-duty cabling or hardware. It ensures equitable access to eMobility charging, empowering everyday Australians to participate in the nation's sustainable transportation future.

It will augment the growth of rapid charging stations, which, for the vast majority of body corporates across Australia (and the world), are too expensive and too difficult to install. NOX Energy will be able to provide over 100 units for the price of one rapid charging station.

The Australian strata sector has experienced consistent, strong growth of around 7%, adding over 200,000 new lots in the past two years alone (2022 Australasian Strata Insights Report). Currently, most residents cannot access charging, dramatically reducing eMobility adoption.

In alignment with the Australian Government's National Electric Vehicle Strategy, NOX Energy's mission is to provide simple, affordable infrastructure to support eMobility adoption for millions living in strata lots. Along with smart devices, NOX Energy provides advanced payment management solutions that allow the real-time monitoring of individual energy usage, accurate billing, and efficient payment processing. The company recently secured a strategic partnership with Micro-Star International (MSI), a global AI and gaming giant and smart EV charging provider, to integrate NOX Energy’s advanced, user-friendly payment management system into MSI's existing charging hardware, improving payment efficiency.

As electric vehicles increase their share of the national vehicle fleet, the demand for reliable and accessible charging solutions has dramatically intensified and frustrated policy makers trying to assist uptake. NOX Energy is already partnering with strata communities, government departments, and other property managers with unique charging challenges, like caravan parks and tourist destinations, and successfully trialling its innovative and cost-effective solution. NOX Energy invites strata communities, apartment owners, and property managers to explore how its innovative charging system can integrate into existing infrastructure and support eMobility adoption.

NOX Energy will showcase its IPS at the Everything Electric Show in Sydney on 7-9 March.