Posted in | News | Ceramic Materials | 3D Printing | Events

Lithoz Launches Material for 3D-Printed Translucent Orthodontic Ceramic Brackets at IDS 2025

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

At this year's IDS, Lithoz will showcase its brand new LithaBite alumina material for 3D-printed translucent orthodontic ceramic brackets, highlighting how ceramic additive manufacturing is revolutionising digital dentistry.

Lithoz's LCM technology enables the production of ultra-precise translucent ceramic brackets, optimised with their unique digital surface enhancement (DSE) software, ensuring an even smoother surface to meet the highest aesthetic standards. Designed for seamless integration with natural teeth, LithaBite combines an impressive slot geometry's precision of better than 8 µm and minimal material consumption of less than 0.1 g per bracket with robust scalability to industrial serial production.

With their new generation of 3D-printable zirconia presented at the IDS, Lithoz will define a new industry benchmark for dental applications and surgical implants. With a Weibull modulus of 20 - one of the highest ever achieved values in the history of 3D-printed ceramics - and still maintaining the excellent mechanical structure of the material, this zirconia delivers optimal reliability for the use in large-scale serial production of innovative dental applications.

Visitors can explore dental components printed with the new zirconia generation up close, including dental implants with inner threads produced without additional mechanical post-processing, in a touch and feel experience at the booth. Lithoz's already established LithaBone TCP 300 has delivered impressive results in the first officially published clinical study about long-term clinical outcome of 3D-printed bioresorbable patient-specific implants (PSI), demonstrating an excellent success rate over a five year follow-up period.

Related Stories

Using LithaBone TCP 300, a tricalcium phosphate material processed on the CeraFab printer, this landmark study provides scientific proof of the long-term healing success of Lithoz LCM-manufactured ceramic implants. The results of the study will be instrumental in expanding the use of ceramic 3D printing in surgical applications, paving the way for more personalised and effective treatment solutions.

Lithoz will also be showcasing its latest achievements in 3D-printed lithium disilicate (LS2) restorations, demonstrating the innovative advancements in dental materials and digital manufacturing. Through continuous innovation in the field, Lithoz has further elevated the quality and precision of LS2 restorations, offering enhanced durability, aesthetics, and biocompatibility.

Lithoz will be exhibiting at IDS Hall 11.3, Booth B58 Lithoz is the world and technology leader for high-performance ceramic materials and 3D printers. Founded in 2011, Lithoz is committed to breaking the boundaries of ceramic production and supporting customers in expanding the manufacturing opportunities for the ceramic industry. The company has an export share of almost 100%, more than 150 employees and 4 different sites worldwide. Since 2016, Lithoz has also been ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Source:

Lithoz

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Lithoz GmbH. (2025, March 13). Lithoz Launches Material for 3D-Printed Translucent Orthodontic Ceramic Brackets at IDS 2025. AZoM. Retrieved on March 13, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64347.

  • MLA

    Lithoz GmbH. "Lithoz Launches Material for 3D-Printed Translucent Orthodontic Ceramic Brackets at IDS 2025". AZoM. 13 March 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64347>.

  • Chicago

    Lithoz GmbH. "Lithoz Launches Material for 3D-Printed Translucent Orthodontic Ceramic Brackets at IDS 2025". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64347. (accessed March 13, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Lithoz GmbH. 2025. Lithoz Launches Material for 3D-Printed Translucent Orthodontic Ceramic Brackets at IDS 2025. AZoM, viewed 13 March 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64347.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback