Lithoz Launches Material for 3D-Printed Translucent Orthodontic Ceramic Brackets at IDS 2025

At this year's IDS, Lithoz will showcase its brand new LithaBite alumina material for 3D-printed translucent orthodontic ceramic brackets, highlighting how ceramic additive manufacturing is revolutionising digital dentistry.

Lithoz's LCM technology enables the production of ultra-precise translucent ceramic brackets, optimised with their unique digital surface enhancement (DSE) software, ensuring an even smoother surface to meet the highest aesthetic standards. Designed for seamless integration with natural teeth, LithaBite combines an impressive slot geometry's precision of better than 8 µm and minimal material consumption of less than 0.1 g per bracket with robust scalability to industrial serial production.

With their new generation of 3D-printable zirconia presented at the IDS, Lithoz will define a new industry benchmark for dental applications and surgical implants. With a Weibull modulus of 20 - one of the highest ever achieved values in the history of 3D-printed ceramics - and still maintaining the excellent mechanical structure of the material, this zirconia delivers optimal reliability for the use in large-scale serial production of innovative dental applications.

Visitors can explore dental components printed with the new zirconia generation up close, including dental implants with inner threads produced without additional mechanical post-processing, in a touch and feel experience at the booth. Lithoz's already established LithaBone TCP 300 has delivered impressive results in the first officially published clinical study about long-term clinical outcome of 3D-printed bioresorbable patient-specific implants (PSI), demonstrating an excellent success rate over a five year follow-up period.

Using LithaBone TCP 300, a tricalcium phosphate material processed on the CeraFab printer, this landmark study provides scientific proof of the long-term healing success of Lithoz LCM-manufactured ceramic implants. The results of the study will be instrumental in expanding the use of ceramic 3D printing in surgical applications, paving the way for more personalised and effective treatment solutions.

Lithoz will also be showcasing its latest achievements in 3D-printed lithium disilicate (LS2) restorations, demonstrating the innovative advancements in dental materials and digital manufacturing. Through continuous innovation in the field, Lithoz has further elevated the quality and precision of LS2 restorations, offering enhanced durability, aesthetics, and biocompatibility.

Lithoz will be exhibiting at IDS Hall 11.3, Booth B58