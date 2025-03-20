Blueshift Unveils AeroZero® Lightweight & Thin Thermal Protection Tape for Enhanced Safety in Aerospace Engineering and Design

Blueshift, a technology leader in thermal protection systems (TPS), has launched a new series of AeroZero® Tapes for use in aerospace manufacturing and design to mitigate the potentially damaging effects of transient and cycled temperatures on mission critical components and structures.

Image Credit: Blueshift

The tape acts as both a thermal and electrical insulation barrier, offering ample protection for extreme thermal environments that characterize spaceflight, Mach speeds, and battery thermal runway.

AeroZero® Tapes, already proven in launch vehicles, satellites and electric aircrafts, provide aerospace engineers, product designers, manufacturers, and R&D teams advanced thermal management solutions for critical applications where failure isn’t an option. With their ultra-thin, lightweight, and flexible design, these tapes are ideal for applications where space is limited, and factors like weight reduction, material thickness, safety, and ease of application are critical factors.

Tim Burbey, President at Blueshift, says that the thermal protection industry has evolved rapidly in recent times: “As vehicle designers strive to save weight and minimize the footprint of their designs, they face significant challenges that drive the need for innovative solutions. This has led to the development of our next-gen AeroZero® Tapes that unlock new performance possibilities for applications ranging from Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft.”

Blueshift primarily provides AeroZero® Tapes in commercially available formats, offering a range of configuration options to meet specific application needs. Available in various thicknesses and widths, AeroZero Tapes are designed to tackle unique thermal challenges that other tapes on the market cannot. Additionally, the convenient ‘peel-and-stick’ technology streamlines integration and enhances overall production efficiency.

“With virtually limitless design possibilities, AeroZero® Tapes help enhance product safety and protect brand reputation,” adds Tim. “Our tapes offer safe and reliable thermal protection for components that require precise, high-performance materials.”