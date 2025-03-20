Posted in | News | Aerospace Materials

Blueshift Unveils AeroZero® Lightweight & Thin Thermal Protection Tape for Enhanced Safety in Aerospace Engineering and Design

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BlueshiftMar 20 2025

Blueshift, a technology leader in thermal protection systems (TPS), has launched a new series of AeroZero® Tapes for use in aerospace manufacturing and design to mitigate the potentially damaging effects of transient and cycled temperatures on mission critical components and structures.

Image Credit: Blueshift

Related Stories

The tape acts as both a thermal and electrical insulation barrier, offering ample protection for extreme thermal environments that characterize spaceflight, Mach speeds, and battery thermal runway.

AeroZero® Tapes, already proven in launch vehicles, satellites and electric aircrafts, provide aerospace engineers, product designers, manufacturers, and R&D teams advanced thermal management solutions for critical applications where failure isn’t an option. With their ultra-thin, lightweight, and flexible design, these tapes are ideal for applications where space is limited, and factors like weight reduction, material thickness, safety, and ease of application are critical factors.

Tim Burbey, President at Blueshift, says that the thermal protection industry has evolved rapidly in recent times: “As vehicle designers strive to save weight and minimize the footprint of their designs, they face significant challenges that drive the need for innovative solutions. This has led to the development of our next-gen AeroZero® Tapes that unlock new performance possibilities for applications ranging from Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) aircraft.”

Blueshift primarily provides AeroZero® Tapes in commercially available formats, offering a range of configuration options to meet specific application needs. Available in various thicknesses and widths, AeroZero Tapes are designed to tackle unique thermal challenges that other tapes on the market cannot. Additionally, the convenient ‘peel-and-stick’ technology streamlines integration and enhances overall production efficiency.

“With virtually limitless design possibilities, AeroZero® Tapes help enhance product safety and protect brand reputation,” adds Tim. “Our tapes offer safe and reliable thermal protection for components that require precise, high-performance materials.”

Source:

Blueshift

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback