Posted in | News | Materials Testing | New Product

Metrohm Process Analytics Introduces An Inline Raman Spectroscopy Sensor to Elevate Your Process Analysis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

As the chemical industry expands globally, the risk of chemical accidents and product recalls remain a serious concern. Traditional quality control (QC) methods, often involving time-consuming laboratory analysis, can lead to long waiting times and potential safety hazards.

Image Credit: Metrohm Process Analytics

To address these challenges, Metrohm Process Analytics introduces the 2060 RISE, a revolutionary inline Raman Intelligent SEnsor designed to enhance process analysis, improve safety, and boost efficiency.

Ideal for Every Stage of Your Process:

  1. Raw Material Identification: Instantly and accurately identify raw materials to maintain batch integrity and ensure quality control.
  2. Storage Tank Monitoring: Prevent long-term degradation and guarantee product quality with real-time monitoring of storage tanks.
  3. Process Monitoring: Optimize your process with real-time monitoring of reactions, polymer extrusion, fermentations, or blending, to drive efficiency and productivity.
  4. Quality Control: Detect impurities and deviations early in the process, preventing costly delays and ensuring the highest product quality.
Source:

Metrohm Process Analytics

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm Process Analytics. (2025, March 20). Metrohm Process Analytics Introduces An Inline Raman Spectroscopy Sensor to Elevate Your Process Analysis. AZoM. Retrieved on March 20, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64378.

  • MLA

    Metrohm Process Analytics. "Metrohm Process Analytics Introduces An Inline Raman Spectroscopy Sensor to Elevate Your Process Analysis". AZoM. 20 March 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64378>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm Process Analytics. "Metrohm Process Analytics Introduces An Inline Raman Spectroscopy Sensor to Elevate Your Process Analysis". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64378. (accessed March 20, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm Process Analytics. 2025. Metrohm Process Analytics Introduces An Inline Raman Spectroscopy Sensor to Elevate Your Process Analysis. AZoM, viewed 20 March 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64378.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback