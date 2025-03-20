Metrohm Process Analytics Introduces An Inline Raman Spectroscopy Sensor to Elevate Your Process Analysis

As the chemical industry expands globally, the risk of chemical accidents and product recalls remain a serious concern. Traditional quality control (QC) methods, often involving time-consuming laboratory analysis, can lead to long waiting times and potential safety hazards.

Image Credit: Metrohm Process Analytics

To address these challenges, Metrohm Process Analytics introduces the 2060 RISE, a revolutionary inline Raman Intelligent SEnsor designed to enhance process analysis, improve safety, and boost efficiency.

Ideal for Every Stage of Your Process: