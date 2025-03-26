Posted in | News | Ceramic Materials

PICMA® Stack Multilayer Piezo Actuators

PI CeramicMar 26 2025

PI Ceramic, a leader in piezoceramic innovation, has significantly shortened its lead times for its highly reliable PICMA® Stack multilayer piezo actuators. Furthermore, a polymer-free, monolithic design guarantees a high level of stiffness and durability, making the actuators ideal for use in industrial dispensing and printing as well as in dynamic precision positioning applications such as needed in optics, medical technology, and semiconductor manufacturing.

PICMA® Stack multilayer piezo actuators: High-performance piezo actuators for extreme applications with fast availability. Image Credit: PI Ceramic

Reliable Operation in Extreme Conditions

Many industries require actuators that provide highest precision in extreme conditions. This is exactly where PI Ceramic comes in with its PICMA® Stack multilayer piezo actuators. Not only are the actuators able to work reliably in humid environments at temperatures up to 150° C in AC/DC operation, but furthermore ensure precision in the subnanometer range and fast response times in the microsecond range.

Wide Range of Applications Thanks to Progressive Technology

As a pioneer in its field, the company manufactures numerous piezo solutions for industry and research and with these actuators it delivers a product ideal for a wide range of applications. Ultra-high-vacuum capability down to 10⁻⁹ hPa makes the multilayer actuators optimal for UHV applications. Variable geometries and encapsulated versions enable a custom-fit use.

Investment in Quality and Customer Satisfaction

To further expand its position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of piezo solutions for demanding high-tech applications, PI Ceramic is building not only on innovative product quality but also on end-to-end customer support over the entire product lifecycle.

“We are committed to excellence to empower our customers to achieve outstanding results,” emphasizes Patrick Pertsch, Managing Director of PI Ceramic.

And excellence is exactly what these actuators provide with their robust design and high-quality materials. The company’s customers benefit from the high stiffness and a long lifetime even when the actuators are deployed continuously in demanding environments.

Shortened Lead Times

Depending on the cross-section involved, up to one thousand PICMA® Stack multilayer piezo actuators can be produced in only four weeks going forward instead of the twelve weeks needed to date. This is due to a significant shortening of the throughput times and optimized warehousing.

