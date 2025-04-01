AI-Driven 3D Food Printing for Safer, Aesthetic Food Production

Researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have developed an AI-assisted 3D food printing solution that integrates printing with infrared cooking. This solution offers potential improvements in food safety, effectiveness, and presentation.

The research team from the Division of Integrative Systems and Design (ISD) at HKUST comprised Prof. Mitch LI Guijun, ISD Assistant Professor (back row, first from left), and Connie LEE Kong-Wai (first row, right), the paper’s first author and a Ph.D. student in ISD. Image Credit: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Traditional 3D food printing often requires additional postprocessing, which can lead to undesirable food textures, irregular shapes, and potential microbial contamination.

To address these challenges, the Division of Integrative Systems and Design (ISD) at HKUST developed an AI-enhanced system that combines extrusion-based printing with real-time infrared heating for cooking complex starch-based foods. Graphene heaters were used to precisely control the cooking process, ensuring that the shape and quality of the food were maintained.

The system incorporates AI-assisted design, utilizing generative algorithms and Python scripts to create detailed food patterns. This makes the design process accessible to individuals with limited computer experience.

This method addresses issues like shape retention and contamination risks while also enabling personalized nutrition. This technology has potential applications in personalized nutrition, such as for dysphagia patients, and could benefit industries, including elderly care centers, central kitchens, and restaurants looking for innovative culinary solutions.

With its potential to streamline food production processes, improve food quality, and cater to individual preferences, this innovation can transform how food is prepared and served in diverse settings, paving the way for a future where personalized and visually appealing food creations are more accessible than ever before. Mitch LI Guijun, Assistant Professor, Division of Integrative Systems and Design, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

“We are excited about the potential of this technology to deliver customized, safe, and delicious food with a process that is both efficient and accessible. It represents a significant step forward in how we think about food creation,” Prof. Li added.

Connie LEE Kong-Wai, the study’s first author and a PhD student at HKUST, added, “We have reimagined what 3D food printing can achieve by merging technology and culinary creativity. Our cutting-edge integrative 3D food printing technology can potentially revolutionize personalized food creation.”

The study is a collaborative effort that combines user-centric design, mechanical engineering, food science, chemistry, and AI. This multidisciplinary approach addresses key challenges in 3D food printing.

Moving forward, the team plans to enhance the technology by exploring the preservation of heat-sensitive vitamins and improving starch digestibility. Future research will also focus on consumer acceptance, with sensory evaluations involving target users, such as children or hospital caregivers, to ensure the device is suitable for real-world application.

HKUST Researchers Set to Transform Food Production with AI-enhanced 3D Food Printing Solution Play

Video Credit: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

