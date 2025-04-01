Posted in | News | 3D Printing

AI-Driven 3D Food Printing for Safer, Aesthetic Food Production

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Lexie CornerApr 1 2025

Researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have developed an AI-assisted 3D food printing solution that integrates printing with infrared cooking. This solution offers potential improvements in food safety, effectiveness, and presentation.

The research team from the Division of Integrative Systems and Design (ISD) at HKUST comprised Prof. Mitch LI Guijun, ISD Assistant Professor (back row, first from left), and Connie LEE Kong-Wai (first row, right), the paper’s first author and a PhD student in ISD.
The research team from the Division of Integrative Systems and Design (ISD) at HKUST comprised Prof. Mitch LI Guijun, ISD Assistant Professor (back row, first from left), and Connie LEE Kong-Wai (first row, right), the paper’s first author and a Ph.D. student in ISD. Image Credit: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Traditional 3D food printing often requires additional postprocessing, which can lead to undesirable food textures, irregular shapes, and potential microbial contamination.

To address these challenges, the Division of Integrative Systems and Design (ISD) at HKUST developed an AI-enhanced system that combines extrusion-based printing with real-time infrared heating for cooking complex starch-based foods. Graphene heaters were used to precisely control the cooking process, ensuring that the shape and quality of the food were maintained.

Related Stories

The system incorporates AI-assisted design, utilizing generative algorithms and Python scripts to create detailed food patterns. This makes the design process accessible to individuals with limited computer experience.

This method addresses issues like shape retention and contamination risks while also enabling personalized nutrition. This technology has potential applications in personalized nutrition, such as for dysphagia patients, and could benefit industries, including elderly care centers, central kitchens, and restaurants looking for innovative culinary solutions.

With its potential to streamline food production processes, improve food quality, and cater to individual preferences, this innovation can transform how food is prepared and served in diverse settings, paving the way for a future where personalized and visually appealing food creations are more accessible than ever before.

Mitch LI Guijun, Assistant Professor, Division of Integrative Systems and Design, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

We are excited about the potential of this technology to deliver customized, safe, and delicious food with a process that is both efficient and accessible. It represents a significant step forward in how we think about food creation,” Prof. Li added.

Connie LEE Kong-Wai, the study’s first author and a PhD student at HKUST, added, “We have reimagined what 3D food printing can achieve by merging technology and culinary creativity. Our cutting-edge integrative 3D food printing technology can potentially revolutionize personalized food creation.

The study is a collaborative effort that combines user-centric design, mechanical engineering, food science, chemistry, and AI. This multidisciplinary approach addresses key challenges in 3D food printing.

Moving forward, the team plans to enhance the technology by exploring the preservation of heat-sensitive vitamins and improving starch digestibility. Future research will also focus on consumer acceptance, with sensory evaluations involving target users, such as children or hospital caregivers, to ensure the device is suitable for real-world application.

HKUST Researchers Set to Transform Food Production with AI-enhanced 3D Food Printing Solution

Video Credit: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Journal Reference:

Lee, C. K. W. et. al. (2025) Advanced 3D Food Printing with Simultaneous Cooking and Generative AI Design. Advanced Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adma.202408282

Source:

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback