Metso Launches Fully Electric Anode Weighing and Casting Machine with Superior Casting Accuracy and Performance

Metso is launching a fully electric Anode Weighing and Casting Machine to address the needs of the copper processing industry. The new solution takes advantage of the latest Outotec Casting Control system with self-diagnostic and machine intelligence capabilities. It provides superior casting accuracy, performance and ease-of-use.

Image Credit: Metso

For copper electrolysis, it is vital that the copper anodes received from the anode casting shop are uniform in size and weight. This contributes to high performance of the electrorefining process and high-quality cathode production.

“Metso has produced reliable and efficient anode casting machines for more than 50 years. The new fully electric Anode Weighing and Casting Machine, combined with the latest casting control system, is a perfect choice when you want the best casting accuracy for the anode casting shop,” says Sami Maaniittu, Director of Anode Casting at Metso.

The casting machine uses servo motors that enable precise movement control in the tilting processes of the casting machine. The process is energy efficient, as the servo motors operate with electricity, and when the motors are braking, the braking energy is returned to the grid. The servo motors also support the safety features of the equipment. In case of an electrical blackout, Metso’s system has capacitors to feed the necessary energy to the servo drives to level the casting ladles to a horizontal position to prevent copper overflow.

Ease-of-Use, Modularity and Improved Safety

One of the advantages of using an electric servo system compared to a hydraulic system is the ease of installation, as the operator only needs power and a signal cable for the servo motor. There are no flammable hydraulic fluids, which ensures safety in cases of molten copper spills on the cables. Additionally, the replacement of cables is fast and simple. The limited number of moving parts reduces the time and effort required for maintenance.

Metso’s casting control system combines an easy-to-use interface with state-of-the-art technology. The HMI interface has been upgraded to be more intuitive, without changing too many aspects of the proven concept. Whether the operator is switching from a previous system or experiencing Metso’s new system for the first time, the main functions are easy to use.

One key aspect of the anode casting equipment is its modularity. It is not always cost-effective to upgrade an entire casting shop. The new casting control system works with the old Outotec® hydraulic casting machines, and as a combined package with our latest casting machine.